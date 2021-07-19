The Bristol Hippodrome Will Reopen With BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Month

The Bristol Hippodrome has announced that it will reopen with the world premiere production of Disney's beloved 'tale as old as time' Beauty and the Beast. Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, The Bristol Hippodrome couldn't have asked for a better performance to invite audiences back to 'Be Our Guest'.

Ben Phillips, The Bristol Hippodromes Theatre Director says "Finally the time has come for us to re-emerge from quite a dark period for us all. I am so thrilled that once again my fabulous team will be able to welcome our valued customers back to our fantastic venue in the heart of this amazing city to enjoy world-class entertainment once again. To be hosting the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast for Disney is a huge endorsement of just how highly regarded we are as a regional venue with an amazing team, I am so proud."

Marvin Rees, Bristol's elected Mayor says " I am delighted that audiences will finally be able to return to The Bristol Hippodrome from the 25th August. Like many businesses, they've faced incredible challenges over the last year and a half but now, finally, the show will go on."

Kathryn Davis, Director of Tourism, Visit West says "We're thrilled to welcome The Bristol Hippodrome back, and with a world premiere as an opening production, the reopening is even more special. The Bristol Hippodrome is a vital part of Bristol's visitor economy and this is an exciting start of an incredible calendar of events."

The Bristol theatre is known and loved for hosting a wide range of high-quality productions from musicals and drama to opera and dance, and this reopening season certainly doesn't disappoint. The reopening season will include a new version of Grease, the award-winning musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Heathers the Musical, and the Christmas family pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Lesley Joseph, Rob Rinder and Bristol favourite Andy Ford.

For a full calendar of shows and events, please visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

As a See It Safely approved venue, audiences can feel reassured knowing The Bristol Hippodrome will always follow the latest government advice. Given the recent announcements regarding Step 4 of the roadmap, The Bristol Hippodrome will be opening to full capacity, audiences will not be socially distanced. However, audiences will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks when visiting the theatre. Staff will continue to wear masks and visors around the venue and if not fully vaccinated will be taking lateral-flow or PCR tests on a regular basis. Sanitising stations throughout the venue, optimised ventilation and enhanced cleaning will continue. The Bristol Hippodrome has become a cashless venue and now operates a contactless ticketing system with e-tickets being issued to customers within two weeks of their selected performance. These simple changes allow the theatre to increase safety and hygiene as well as improve the overall booking experience. Visitors can also book with complete confidence knowing that if there are any further suspensions, tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.