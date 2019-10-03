The Boulevard Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Artistic Director Rachel Edwards introduces the 2020 season for the Boulevard Theatre:

"I can't wait to finally open our doors in a few weeks' time with the London premiere of Ghost Quartet. I can hear the team rehearsing in our beautiful new building and it already sounds fantastic.

In the 2020 season, there is a wonderful mixture of plays that are notably different from one another. The same can be said of the exceptional directors that we are welcoming through our doors for the first time; Bill Buckhurst, Terry Johnson, Anthony Neilson, Yaël Farber and Kathy Burke. It is a chance to explore, to experiment, and to understand the potential of this extraordinary new space. I am also delighted to announce that playwright Abbie Spallen will be the first Boulevard Theatre commission. With a distinct lack of female voices from Northern Ireland on the London stage, this commission feels timely, urgent and exciting.

It's an honour to be at the helm of one of the many theatres opening in London at the moment. It is heartening to know that more and more people are seeking out reasons to come together to listen to stories and to share experiences. At its heart, theatre creates community, conversation, understanding and ultimately empathy. I hope that the Boulevard can play its small part in creating an environment where all those things are possible."

The Boulevard Theatre is located in the heart of Soho in Walker's Court. The venue is situated in the exact location where owner Fawn James' grandfather Paul Raymond opened the original Boulevard which became home to the Comic Strip. Architects SODA studio, in collaboration with theatre specialists Charcoalblue, have designed an innovative new flexible space which features Europe's most advanced revolving theatre and a two-floor glass bridge leading to a restaurant and bar area. For more information on the building, download the press pack here. New images of the Boulevard Theatre auditorium are available to download here.

From 24 October the Boulevard Theatre's inaugural production Ghost Quartet will run alongside a packed roster of late-night and Sunday performances. These will include the West End's newest female-led improv night THE YES QUEENS curated by Julia Clare with guest performers such as Pippa Evans and Luisa Omielan. Award-winning comics Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and Nina Conti present the best in established and emerging comedy talent with LATE NIGHT SCENE. New music night SOHO SOUNDS: JAZZ, curated by the Copasetic Foundation, will feature performers including David McAlmont, Tony Kofi and Vimala Rowe. Curated by Nadim Naaman, FINALE will feature West End stars such as Nathaniel Morrison, Fra Fee and Sabrina Aloueche performing stripped back show tunes. The Black Cat Cabaret will present AFTER DARK, a new cabaret night hosted by Dusty Limits. SUNDAY SERVICE: CONCERTS will see an eclectic classical music programme, curated by Katy Hamilton and Benjamin Cox, including iyatraQuartet, the Hermes Experiment and The London Klezmer Quartet. Artists confirmed so far for SUNDAY SERVICE: POETRY include Inua Ellams, Richard Scott and Mona Arshi. SUNDAY SERVICE: PODCASTS takes the freshest voices out of your headphones and into our auditorium, and will feature popular titles such as Standard Issue, Freelance Pod and The Showstopper! Podcast.

For up to date listings for the Late Night and Sunday programme at the Boulevard Theatre please see www.boulevardtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.





