The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company To Host All's Well As Long As It Ends Well To Raise Funds For Future Performances

The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company will be hosting a live performance fundraiser streamed live over Zoom and Youtube on February 12th, 2021. The showcase will feature a range of artists from over the world including America, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and United States. Attendance is donation based but all proceeds will go towards bringing professional English-Speaking Shakespeare productions to the Costa Blanca region in Spain. Production dates are dependent on the COVID 19 pandemic, but we hope to perform in some capacity in 2021!

The showcase will feature cuts from some of Shakespeare's most famous plays including Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost, Merry Wives of Windsor, and, of course, Romeo and Juliet. The show will feature: Sebastian Armendariz, John Bayne, Rosalind Blessed, Zoe Briskey, Josh Davis, Dorothea Gloria, Mike Grenham, Shonita Joshi, Delia Kemph, Elize Layton, Fritz Leonard, Alice Lussiana Parente, Joe Mariani, Gilda Mercado, Chris Pybus, Grace Smith, Joe Staton, Morgan Wardlaw and Diana Westpahl.

Joe Staton is the founder of The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company. A British actor who grew up on the Costa Blanca, Joe hopes to bring professional quality Shakespeare to the community where he first discovered his love of the Bard. He has performed classical theatre in London, the USA and Europe, including lead and featured roles in A Midsummer Night's Dream, King Lear, Twelfth Night, As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet and The Taming of The Shrew. He trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and The Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City and hopes that Blind Cupid will inspire continued love of Shakespeare in new audiences.

JT Stocks is the co-artistic director of Blind Cupid. Originally from Wisconsin, JT is an American actor and director based in London. He has worked in regional theatre in the Midwest, including roles in As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol, Treasure Island and The Fifth of July. Like Joe, JT is also a graduate of the Stella Adler Studio (Three Year Professional Conservatory). He brings an open, affable charm into any room and has been told he's funny, which makes him think he isn't funny, which makes him think he's probably funny.

Diana Westphal works with Blind Cupid as an actor and producer. Originally from Germany, she studied international relations at the German-French campus of Sciences Po Paris, spending the last year of her B.A. abroad at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. In 2018, she graduated from the Stella Adler Studio in New York. Diana produced and acted in several short films, including "Mein Fenster," which won the Price for Special Achievement of a Young Team at St. Ingberg Festival 2018, and the Public's Pick at the FILMZ-Festival in Germany. Diana also produced several short play festivals with New Wave Theater Collective NYC. As the co-founder of Avrenim Creatives, she produced and starred in the English world premiere of Sophie Scholl - The Final Days at the Medicine Show Theatre in NYC.

Alice Lussiana Parente works with Blind Cupid as an actor, coach and fundraiser. Award-winning Italian actress, voice-over artist and theatre coach, Alice graduated at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and holds a BA in Cinema and New Media from the University of Turin. She is a resident actress and Commedia dell'Arte teacher for the Italian company Kairos Italy Theatre. Most recent NYC theatre credits include: It Can't Happen Here (National Yiddish Theatre) King Lear (The Royal Distancing Company) The Sandalwood Box (The Flea Theatre). She recently finished shooting the AmazonVideo feature film "Indicible" in the leading role and keeps working as a voice over talent for several international campaigns, audiobooks and industrials. Alice is a credited actor coach specialized in working with children and teenagers.