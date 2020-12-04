The Belgrade Theatre Announces Plans for Reopening With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, ABBA MANIA and More

The Belgrade Theatre is planning for its reopening, when Covid restrictions begin to ease in Coventry and across the West Midlands over the next few months. Ahead of the start of its Spring Season in April 2021, the Theatre will be hosting a series of socially distanced test events, in line with the latest government guidelines.

Highlights of their programme include an in-conversation event with We'll Live and Die in These Towns playwright Geoff Thompson later this month, followed by the return of Mischief Theatre's slapstick smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong in the new year.

First up, to celebrate the release of his new memoir, Notes from a Factory Floor, Coventry playwright, author and screenwriter Geoff Thompson (Fragile, We'll Live and Die in These Towns) returns to the Belgrade on Sat 12 Dec, for a special in-conversation event. Livestreamed for free via the Belgrade's YouTube channel, the event will see the BAFTA-winning writer discuss his new book with fellow playwright Alan Pollock (One Night in November).

Following their Christmas season, a great range of live music acts take to the stage in January. Dust off your flares and dig out your platform shoes for ABBA Mania on Fri 22 Jan, celebrate the music of one of the world's most iconic rock bands with A Crazy Little Thing Called Queen on Sat 23 Jan, and enjoy an unmissable tribute to Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan with the Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys Experience on Fri 29 Jan.

On Tues 26 Jan, The Circus of Horrors returns to the Belgrade to celebrate 25 years of astounding, immersive performance.

Leading into February, Mischief Theatre's multi-award winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong returns to the Belgrade for the third time from 9-21 Feb. Following previous sell-out successes, the show is currently in its sixth year on the West End and has won a host of celebrity endorsements including the likes of Joanna Lumley and Ant & Dec.

Coronation Street star Andrew Lancel leads the timely single-hander Swan Song on Weds 24 Feb. Jonathan Harvey has adapted the 70 minute play, which originally featured a female lead role, especially for Andrew Lancel to take on the solo role of Dave Titswell; a gay, forty-something teacher for whom everything is about to change.

Comedy comes to the Belgrade in March with April in Paris, starring comedy legend Joe Pasquale and West End star Sarah Earnshaw. Running from 4-6 Mar, the new production of John Godber's touching and hilarious classic is directed by Richard Lewis.

Finally, The Why? Event takes place in the B2 auditorium on Fri 12 Mar. Honest and raw stories of domestic abuse are performed through dramatisations, spoken word and dance, with guest speakers Janika Cartwright and Naomi Donald also sharing their experiences.

Booking for all of these shows is now open at www.belgrade.co.uk. All shows from April onwards are part of the Belgrade's Spring Season and are not currently intended to be socially distanced. Please note that box office phone lines are closed while staff continue to work remotely.

