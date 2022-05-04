The Bath Festival Takes Over The UK's Most Famous Wellness Destination

The Bath Festival is gearing up to take over the country's original wellness destination with every nook and cranny - from bookshops to Roman Baths - transformed into the most impressive, or intimate of stages.

Running from the 13 - 21 May the festival returns to one of England's most well loved and historic cities with an exciting line-up of live literary and music events. Kicking off the 2022 festival season, it is not only the Bath Festival's stellar line-up of award-winning authors and musicians that makes it stand out, but the unique locations within which it unfolds.

Bath Festival embraces the spaces that make this historic and beautiful city such a sought-after visitor destination; from the stunning sandstone pillars of one of the UK's most iconic landmarks, to the whimsical interior of Mr B's Emporium of Reading Delights, there are words and music to be found in every corner.

Serving up not only some of the quirkiest and most interesting events, but also some of most unique and instagrammable locations, here are a selection of what makes Bath Festival one of a kind.

Bathe in classical music at the Roman Baths

On Monday 16 May The Bath Festival Orchestra take over the cities Roman Baths for an ocean-bound journey taking audiences to four countries - all separated by water - and bringing forth a composer each, with four different sea-inspired musical pieces. Led by Maren Bosma and with conductor Pete Manning this highly anticipated event is set perfectly against the backdrop of the cities famous landmark - Roman Baths.

Pixie is the Bath Festival app that lets you navigate the festival, including the biggest free party of the year - Party in the City. The fun kicks off from 5pm on Friday 13 May, when partygoers will find music in every kind of venue throughout Bath city centre - and it's all FREE! After two years' away the tradition of coming together on the first day The Bath Festival is back with a vengeance. Call your friends, get your dancing shoes on and head into Bath for a great night out. Whatever your taste in music, whether it be the pure tones of an acapella choir filling an ancient church, some cool jazz in a courtyard setting, a singer-songwriter performing in your favourite pub, or a rock'n'roll boogie outdoors in a park, there'll be something for you - and Pixie will help you find it.

Bath has long been used as a scenic backdrop for films and TV shows - not least the internationally acclaimed Bridgerton. On Saturday 14 May Bath On Screen: The Other Star Of The Show, an entertaining tour created by Bath Walking Tours and led by professional Blue Badge Tourist Guides, will take festival goers to key locations of recent large scale filming in the city including seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, a new adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion and Wonka, a prequel to the famous Roald Dahl story. The tour also takes in filming locations for classic older movies such as The Duchess and Les Miserables, and a 1960s thriller about a smallpox epidemic in Bath.

With both Persephone Books (a brand new and sumptuous addition to this year's line up of festival venues) and Mr B's Reading Emporium playing host to some exciting events this year, there's never been a better time to explore bookshops in Bath. And why not treat yourself to a Reading Spa at Mr B's while you're there?! After a consultation over tea/coffee and cake in one of the sumptuous reading rooms with one of Mr B's bibliotherapists, you will be handed a teetering stack of books before choosing the ones you want to take home.

i??For full programme details visit: thebathfestival.org.uk

