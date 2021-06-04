The Barn Theatre & Scoot Theatre Will Stage A Shakespeare Comedy Double Bill At Notgrove Estate This Summer

Cirencester's award-winning theatre, the Barn Theatre, have teamed up with theatre company Scoot Theatre to take over the gardens of Notgrove Manor in the Cotswolds from 21-22 August for a weekend of outdoor theatrical family fun.

The Barn at Notgrove, in association with Scoot Theatre will feature performances of Scoot Theatre's family-friendly, sixty-minute productions of Shakespeare's greatest comedies A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors.

The production will be staged on the lawn of the Manor House at Notgrove at the following times:

The Comedy of Errors at 3pm (21 August) and 12pm (22 August)

A Midsummer Night's Dream at 5pm (21 August) and 2pm (22 August)

Tickets for the productions are now available to purchase at barntheatre.org.uk with family tickets available for £35.

Picnic hampers, provided by Relish, will be available to pre-order with your tickets at £35. On the day you can purchase freshly made pizza by Captain Brown's Pizzas and British Polo Gin will be running the Horseshoe Bar selling soft drinks, hot drinks, draft lager/cider, ale, cocktails and of course gin and tonics made with their lovely organic gins. Parking and facilities will also be available for audience members.

Max Hutchinson, founder of Scoot Theatre, said of the announcement, "I'm thrilled that Scoot is teaming up with the Barn again this summer. I started Scoot last year to provide safe, live entertainment again after months of us all being indoors. The Barn have been incredibly nimble in adapting to the challenges of the pandemic and so to work with them on their first outdoor venture away from the theatre itself is really exciting.

Regular Barn Theatre-goers will recognise some of our cast and our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is directed by Joseph O'Malley, who was behind the Barn productions of The Hound of the Baskervilles, The 39 Steps and Ben Hur, so anyone who saw those shows will know what to expect from Scoot! The Notgrove Estate is an absolutely stunning location for some al fresco theatre. They're going to be offering picnics and a well-stocked bar, so we hope people will come along, indulge in the hospitality of this beautiful venue and enjoy two fast paced, family-friendly Shakespeare comedies in the sunshine! What more could you want!?"

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Returning following its smash-hit 2020 UK Tour and run at the Barn Theatre's outdoor theatre festival BarnFest is Scoot Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production's director Joseph O'Malley also directed the Barn Theatre's acclaimed five-star productions of The 39 Steps, The Hound of the Baskervilles and Ben Hur.

Hermia loves Lysander. Lysander loves Hermia. But Demetrius loves Hermia. And Helena loves Demetrius.

They all run into the woods where the mischievous sprite Puck has plenty of tricks in store for them! Meanwhile, the local cricket team is getting together to rehearse a play...

Expect music, magic, and cricket bat sword fights!

The Comedy of Errors

The second half of the double bill is Scoot Theatre's new production of The Comedy of Errors which will be directed by Scoot Theatre founder Max Hutchinson.

Two sets of long lost twins. Finally in the same city. They just don't know it! Separated in childhood, Antipholus of Syracuse is travelling the globe in search of his twin brother. He defies the law by entering the mysterious city of Ephesus, where all Syracusians are banned. Things quickly get spooky when everyone he meets in Ephesus seems to know who he is... Let the confusion and chaos commence!

Expect madness, mistaken identities and slapstick in Shakespeare's classic farce!

Learn more at https://barntheatre.org.uk/.