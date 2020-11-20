The Arts Centre, Hounslow Announces Cast For RED RIDING HOOD

The Arts Centre Hounslow have announced the cast of this year's pantomime Red Reding Hood, which will play for a limited run of socially-distanced performances from Tuesday 15 December - Sunday 20 December 2020. Written by Jonathan Ashby-Rock, with original songs by Philip Ryder this is the sixth year this duo has produced a pantomime for West London audiences.

Red Riding Hood will also be live streamed and available on demand for patrons who would prefer to watch the show at home. Tickets for online viewing are 'pay what you can' (minimum of £2 per device).

The cast include: Daniella Piper playing the title role of Red Riding Hood, Danni Payne playing Stickles, Emma Powell playing Husk, Philip Ryder playing Brickles, Jonathan Ashby-Rock playing the Prince Claus, Rushand Chambers playing the Huntsman Eric, Adam Russell-Owen playing Wolf Wolfram and introducing Paige Jarratt playing Granny Hood, who makes her professional stage debut.

Red Riding Hood, a multiplatform storytelling pantomime, allows children to engage with the pantomime in a whole new way. Online, offline, in schools and at home, this year's pantomime has many layers of fun to discover for the whole family.

The Big Bad Wolf has escaped from prison and is on the loose! Join wannabe detective Red Riding Hood as she tries to discover the Wolf's accomplice and who he intends to eat before it's too late! Can you help save grandma and put the Big Bad Wolf back safely behind bars?

Help solve the case by collecting clues scattered across the borough of Hounslow. Meet all the characters and decide who your suspects are before the live streamed performance. Visit the immersive crime scenes, follow a trail across Hounslow Heath, watch a live streamed performance and bring this story to life this festive season.

Artistic Director of The Arts Centre, Hounslow and Co-Director of Red Riding Hood,Jonathan Ashby-Rock said:

"We are so excited that against all odds, we can present this Pantomime of Red Riding Hood. The pandemic has made us think outside of the box. As a result, we have created something that is the show our audiences were looking forward to seeing and so much more. For me, Panto is all about the audience being able to participate, that simply can't happen in the same way this year, so we were keen to create something that would still allow some kind of participation. The Multiplatform world that surrounds the performance is something that I hope will excite the audience as much as it has us when creating it. Now we have made Panto in this format, I'm not sure we will ever look back. It's big, it's ambitious, and it's Panto as you've never seen it before."

