The Albany Theatre Coventry Announces Free Arts Award Course

The Albany Theatre in Coventry is well known in its community for hosting the very best of local talent and offering opportunities to all types of individuals and groups to engage and get inspired by theatre and the arts, delivering their mission 'to promote well-being through Arts for Life', because the arts are good for you!

Since welcoming their new Chief Executive and Artistic Director Kevin Shaw in early 2020, plans for an ambitious and exciting Education and Participation programme have been at the forefront of post-pandemic plans. The team at the Coventry theatre is now pleased to be launching the participatory scheme.

Kevin Shaw (Chief Executive and Artistic Director) said:

"We are all too aware that there are those in our communities that feel as though the arts are not for people like them or who have just not had the chance to experience it. We're here to tell them that is certainly not the case, and we are here for them! At the Albany we strongly believe that everyone and anyone can benefit from participation in the arts and will thrive when doing so. I am delighted that we are now able to begin to offer accessible opportunities for all types of people to experience what theatre has to offer and I truly look forward to watching all involved flourish throughout each project planned in our strategy."

The Bronze Arts Award is a Level 1 qualification on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) and is open to young people aged 11 to 25. To achieve a Bronze Arts Award, individuals involved will take part in a variety of workshops in drama, dance and skill sharing as well as watching a show and interviewing industry professionals to gain knowledge and new skills. Attendees will collate an arts log or portfolio of their experiences which will be assessed and add to their overall qualification. This course is an excellent opportunity for young people who would like to learn more about the arts, gain an official qualification and access free arts education this summer.

The Albany is inviting people aged 11 - 25 to apply for the course by emailing Chloe George, the theatre's Learning and Engagement Officer via chloe.george@albanytheatre.co.uk.

To learn more about the venue's Arts for Life initiative visit albanytheatre.co.uk/our-vision-arts-for-life or for more information on the Bronze Arts Award please go to artsaward.org.uk/site/?id=65.

Bronze Arts Award Details

Venue: The Albany Theatre (Studio)

Dates: FREE 2 day course taking place on Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th August 2021

Deadline for applications: Friday 13th August 2021

To register your interest please contact Learning and Engagement Officer: chloe.george@albanytheatre.co.uk