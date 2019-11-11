Tez Ilyas Will Tour The UK In 2020 With Brand New Show POPULIST

Tez Ilyas, one of the most celebrated rising stars in British comedy, is touring the UK in 2020 with new show Populist.

The tour will begin on 11th September 2020 at the ARC, Stockton and conclude on 28th November 2020, in his hometown Blackburn, King George's Hall.

Join Tez as he uses his trademark silly, smart and subversive approach to pit ordinary people against the establishment. Expect huge laughs, groans and shocks as Tez confronts the state of the world with a cheeky, provocative flair and his best show yet.

In 2015, Ilyas achieved phenomenal success with his debut stand-up show TEZ Talks. A sell out run at the Soho Theatre and his own BBC Radio 4 series based on the show followed. Tez created three series of the hit radio show and it was used by the BBC as one of its flagship shows for the launch of BBC Sounds. In 2016, his highly anticipated follow up show Made in Britain went on to sell out every single performance (including extra shows) at the Edinburgh Fringe and gained spectacular critical acclaim, with a smash hit nationwide tour in 2017. His third show Teztify once again delivered a spectacularly powerful, provocative and brilliantly funny hour of topical stand up, delivering to packed out audience's night after night.

Tez has since appeared on multi-award winning Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three) which is back with series three early next year, Live at The Apollo (BBC Two), The Last Leg (C4), Mock the Week (BBC Two), Live From the BBC (BBC Two), Live from the Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Kevin Hart's Live from Montreal (LOL Network), Virtually Famous (E4), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), and starred in both his own Channel 4 comedy Blap, Bounty - which has become the most watched show in the format's 10 year history - and fronted his own satirical entertainment series, The Tez O'Clock Show (C4), to huge critical acclaim.

Tickets for Tez Ilyas: Populist go on sale Friday 15th November 2019 and are available from www.livenation.co.uk/artist/tez-ilyas-tickets.

11/09/20 STOCKTON Arc www.arconline.co.uk

17/09/20 READING, South Street www.readingarts.com/south-street

18/09/20 GUILDFORD, G-Live www.glive.co.uk

19/09/20 CAMBRIDGE, Junction www.junction.co.uk

24/09/20 CHESTER, Alexander's www.alexanderslive.com

25/09/20 CHORLEY, Little Theatre www.chorleylittletheatre.com

26/09/20 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

30/09/20 EDINBURGH, The Stand www.thestand.co.uk/edinburgh

01/10/20 NEWCASTLE, The Stand www.thestand.co.uk/Newcastle

02/10/20 LINCOLN, Engine Shed www.engineshed.co.uk/

03/10/20 ABERDEEN, Lemon Three (Comedy Festival) www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

04/10/20 GLASGOW, The Stand www.thestand.co.uk/glasgow/

07/10/20 DERBY, Theatre www.derbytheatre.co.uk

08/10/20 LEAMINGTON SPA, The Royal Spa www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre

09/10/20 PETERBOROUGH, Key Theatre www.vivacity.org/theatres/

10/10/20 SOUTHPORT, Vincent Hotel www.thevincenthotel.com

11/10/20 HARROGATE, Theatre Studio www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

16/10/20 LEEDS, City Varieties www.cityvarieties.co.uk

17/10/20 MANCHESTER, Dancehouse www.thedancehouse.co.uk

29/10/20 OXFORD, Glee www.glee.co.uk

30/10/20 BRISTOL, Redgrave Theatre redgravetheatre.com

31/10/20 LEICESTER, Y Theatre www.leicesterymca.co.uk

01/11/20 SWINDON, Arts Centre swindontheatres.co.uk

05/11/20 NORWICH, Maddermarket maddermarket.co.uk/

06/11/20 NORTHAMPTON, Underground www.royalandderngate.co.uk

07/11/20 WOLVERHAMPTON, Slade Rooms www.wolvescivic.co.uk

12/11/20 BRIGHTON, The Old Market www.theoldmarket.com

13/11/20 BATH, Rondo www.rondotheatre.co.uk

14/11/20 LYME REGIS, Marine Theatre www.marinetheatre.com

18/11/20 LANCASTER, Nuttfield Theatre www.lancasterarts.org

19/11/20 YORK, Crescent www.thecrescentyork.com

20/11/20 BRADFORD, Theatres Studio www.bradfordtheatres.co.uk

21/11/20 CARLISLE, Old Firestation www.oldfirestation.carlisle.city

22/11/20 CARDIFF, Glee www.glee.co.uk/cardiff

25/11/20 BIRMINGHAM, Glee www.glee.co.uk/birmingham

26/11/20 NOTTINGHAM, Glee www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

27/11/20 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

28/11/20 BLACKBURN, King George's Hall www.kinggeorgeshall.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You