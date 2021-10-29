Tez Ilyas Announces THE VICKED TOUR
One of the most exciting rising stars on the comedy circuit, Tez Ilyas, is set to embark on a nationwide tour later this year with a brand new and highly anticipated stand up show, 'The Vicked Tour'. Tickets are on sale now from tezilyas.com.
Join Tez as he uses his trademark silly, smart and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have. Expect mega laughs, happy groans and cheeky provocations, as Tez guarantees a 'Vicked' time.
Tez said: "I have so missed my day job... that I do in the evenings. I cannot wait to tour the country and celebrate our freedom with my fans."
Kicking off in Stockton-On-Tees on 10 September 2021, the tour will visit Reading, G Live, Cambridge, Chester, Chorley, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Lincoln, Southport, Leamington Spa, Peterborough, Derby, Harrogate, Kendal, Sheffield, Leeds, Oxford, Warwick, Leicester, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, and a homecoming show at Blackburn's King George's Hall on 27 November before culminating in Manchester.
Described by The Guardian as 'Blackburn's Chris Rock', Tez was nominated for Club Comedian of the Year in this year's Chortle Awards. As well as delivering his politically astute stand-up, he is one of the stars of hit sitcom Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three) and has appeared on a host of panel shows, including Mock The Week and The Last Leg, as well as fronting his own critically-acclaimed cult-hit satirical series The Tez O'Clock Show (Channel 4).
Earlier this month, Tez published his first book 'The Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 ¾'. In this suitably dramatic rollercoaster of a teenage memoir, Tez takes us back to where it all began: a working class, insular British Asian Muslim community in his hometown of post-Thatcher Blackburn. Meet Ammi (Mum), Baji Rosey (the older sister), Shibz (the fashionable cousin), Was (the cool cousin), Shiry (the cleverest cousin) and a community with the most creative nicknames this side of Top Gun.
TEZ ILYAS 'THE VICKED TOUR' - 2021 TOUR DATES
10 September 2021 - 8.00pm Stockton-on-Tees: Arc
16 September 2021 - 8.00pm Reading: South Street
17 September 2021 - 8.00pm Guildford: G Live
18 September 2021 - 8.00pm Cambridge: Junction
23 September 2021 - 8.00pm Chester: Alexanderslive
24 September 2021 - 8.00pm Chorley: Little Theatre
25 September 2021 - 9.30pm London: Leicester Square Theatre
28 September 2021 - 8.30pm Edinburgh: The Stand
29 September 2021- 5.00pm Glasgow: The Stand
30 September 2021 - 8.00pm Aberdeen: The Lemon Tree
01 October 2021 - 9.00pm Newcastle: The Stand
02 October 2021 - 8.00pm Lincoln: Engine Shed
06 October 2021 - 8.00pm Southport: Vincent Hotel (Comedy Festival)
07 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leamington Spa: The Roual Spa Centre (Comedy Festival)
08 October 2021 - 8.00pm Peterborough: Key Theatre
09 October 2021 - 7.00pm Derby: Derby Theatre
09 October 2021 - 9.30pm Derby: Derby Theatre
10 October 2021 - 8.00pm Harrogate: Theatre Studio (Comedy Festival)
13 October 2021 - 8.00pm Kendal: The Brewery Arts Centre
14 October 2021 - 8.00pm Sheffield: Memorial Hall
15 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leeds: City Varieties
27 October 2021 - 8.00pm Oxford: Glee Club
28 October 2021 - 7.45pm Warcwick: Arts Centre Studio
29 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leicester: The Y Theatre
30 October 2021 - 8.00pm Bristol: Redgrave Theatre
31 October 2021 - 8.00pm Swindon: Arts Centre
04 November 2021 - 8.00pm Norwich: The Maddermarket Theatre
05 November 2021 - 8.00pm Northampton: Royal & Derngate
06 November 2021 - 8.00pm Wolverhampton: Slade Rooms
11 November 2021 - 8.00pm Bath: The Rondo Theatre
12 November 2021 - 8.00pm Brighton: The Old Market
13 November 2021 - 8.00pm Lyme Regis: Marine Theatre
17 November 2021 - 8.00pm Lancaster: The Nuffield Theatre
18 November 2021 - 8.00pm Carlisle: Old Fire Station
19 November 2021 - 7.30pm York: The Crescent
20 November 2021 - 6.00pm Bradford: Theatres Studio
20 November 2021 - 8.00pm Bradford: Theatres Studio
21 November 2021 - 8.00pm Cardiff: Glee Club
24 November 2021 - 8.00pm Birmingham: Glee Club
25 November 2021 - 8.00pm Nottingham: Glee Club
26 November 2021 - 7.00pm London: Leicester Square Theatre
27 November 2021 - 8.00pm Blackburn: King George's Hall
28 November 2021 - 8.00pm Mancheser: The Stoller Hall
Ticket information:
Tickets from: tezilyas.com