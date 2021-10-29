Tez Ilyas Announces THE VICKED TOUR

One of the most exciting rising stars on the comedy circuit, Tez Ilyas, is set to embark on a nationwide tour later this year with a brand new and highly anticipated stand up show, 'The Vicked Tour'. Tickets are on sale now from tezilyas.com.

Join Tez as he uses his trademark silly, smart and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have. Expect mega laughs, happy groans and cheeky provocations, as Tez guarantees a 'Vicked' time.

Tez said: "I have so missed my day job... that I do in the evenings. I cannot wait to tour the country and celebrate our freedom with my fans."

Kicking off in Stockton-On-Tees on 10 September 2021, the tour will visit Reading, G Live, Cambridge, Chester, Chorley, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Lincoln, Southport, Leamington Spa, Peterborough, Derby, Harrogate, Kendal, Sheffield, Leeds, Oxford, Warwick, Leicester, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, and a homecoming show at Blackburn's King George's Hall on 27 November before culminating in Manchester.

Described by The Guardian as 'Blackburn's Chris Rock', Tez was nominated for Club Comedian of the Year in this year's Chortle Awards. As well as delivering his politically astute stand-up, he is one of the stars of hit sitcom Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three) and has appeared on a host of panel shows, including Mock The Week and The Last Leg, as well as fronting his own critically-acclaimed cult-hit satirical series The Tez O'Clock Show (Channel 4).

Earlier this month, Tez published his first book 'The Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 ¾'. In this suitably dramatic rollercoaster of a teenage memoir, Tez takes us back to where it all began: a working class, insular British Asian Muslim community in his hometown of post-Thatcher Blackburn. Meet Ammi (Mum), Baji Rosey (the older sister), Shibz (the fashionable cousin), Was (the cool cousin), Shiry (the cleverest cousin) and a community with the most creative nicknames this side of Top Gun.

TEZ ILYAS 'THE VICKED TOUR' - 2021 TOUR DATES

10 September 2021 - 8.00pm Stockton-on-Tees: Arc

16 September 2021 - 8.00pm Reading: South Street

17 September 2021 - 8.00pm Guildford: G Live

18 September 2021 - 8.00pm Cambridge: Junction

23 September 2021 - 8.00pm Chester: Alexanderslive

24 September 2021 - 8.00pm Chorley: Little Theatre

25 September 2021 - 9.30pm London: Leicester Square Theatre

28 September 2021 - 8.30pm Edinburgh: The Stand

29 September 2021- 5.00pm Glasgow: The Stand

30 September 2021 - 8.00pm Aberdeen: The Lemon Tree

01 October 2021 - 9.00pm Newcastle: The Stand

02 October 2021 - 8.00pm Lincoln: Engine Shed

06 October 2021 - 8.00pm Southport: Vincent Hotel (Comedy Festival)

07 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leamington Spa: The Roual Spa Centre (Comedy Festival)

08 October 2021 - 8.00pm Peterborough: Key Theatre

09 October 2021 - 7.00pm Derby: Derby Theatre

09 October 2021 - 9.30pm Derby: Derby Theatre

10 October 2021 - 8.00pm Harrogate: Theatre Studio (Comedy Festival)

13 October 2021 - 8.00pm Kendal: The Brewery Arts Centre

14 October 2021 - 8.00pm Sheffield: Memorial Hall

15 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leeds: City Varieties

27 October 2021 - 8.00pm Oxford: Glee Club

28 October 2021 - 7.45pm Warcwick: Arts Centre Studio

29 October 2021 - 8.00pm Leicester: The Y Theatre

30 October 2021 - 8.00pm Bristol: Redgrave Theatre

31 October 2021 - 8.00pm Swindon: Arts Centre

04 November 2021 - 8.00pm Norwich: The Maddermarket Theatre

05 November 2021 - 8.00pm Northampton: Royal & Derngate

06 November 2021 - 8.00pm Wolverhampton: Slade Rooms

11 November 2021 - 8.00pm Bath: The Rondo Theatre

12 November 2021 - 8.00pm Brighton: The Old Market

13 November 2021 - 8.00pm Lyme Regis: Marine Theatre

17 November 2021 - 8.00pm Lancaster: The Nuffield Theatre

18 November 2021 - 8.00pm Carlisle: Old Fire Station

19 November 2021 - 7.30pm York: The Crescent

20 November 2021 - 6.00pm Bradford: Theatres Studio

20 November 2021 - 8.00pm Bradford: Theatres Studio

21 November 2021 - 8.00pm Cardiff: Glee Club

24 November 2021 - 8.00pm Birmingham: Glee Club

25 November 2021 - 8.00pm Nottingham: Glee Club

26 November 2021 - 7.00pm London: Leicester Square Theatre

27 November 2021 - 8.00pm Blackburn: King George's Hall

28 November 2021 - 8.00pm Mancheser: The Stoller Hall

Ticket information:

Tickets from: tezilyas.com