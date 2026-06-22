Tara Theatre Appoints New Chair and Trustees Ahead of 50th Anniversary

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Tara Theatre has announced the appointment of a new Chair and five new Trustees, as it approaches 50 years. Tara Theatre is the UK’s longest-running global majority-led theatre, harnessing the power of co-creation from its distinctive theatre venue based in Wandsworth, London.

Helping to shape Tara Theatre towards the next 50 years, it welcomes Sandeep Mahal MBE, Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who joins as Chair of the Board, with Bhuvan Sharma, CEO of WAC Arts, appointed as Deputy Chair Designate. They are joined by new Trustees Mark Godfrey (Executive Director, Soho Theatre), Nick Harrop (Director of Communications, National Academy for Social Prescribing), Ruhi Jhunjhunwala (Executive Producer, Factory International), and Keith Saha (Producer, Director and founder of Keith Saha Studios). Tara Theatre is led by Joint-CEO’s Artistic Director Natasha Kathi-Chandra and Executive Director Alys Beider.

With the commissioning of new plays expanding the South Asian canon, nurturing its Young Company and touring nationally, Tara Theatre explores the complexities of the world through a South Asian lens. Founded in 1977, it will mark its 50th year in 2027 with a new programme and future direction. It is supported by Arts Council England and has recently secured support from Esmée Fairbairn's ‘A Fairer Future’ grant. This galvanising multi-year grant helps Tara Theatre continue its mission to develop skilled Global Majority talent and robust leadership within the arts.

Joint-CEO’s Alys Beider and Natasha Kathi-Chandra said: “As we approach a landmark 50 years, we are excited to embrace the next chapter of Tara Theatre with our new chair, Sandeep Mahal and new trustees. With this influx of exceptional leaders, we signal bold and innovative intentions, and our most ambitious programming, opportunities and partnerships to date. We are grateful to our current Board, outgoing chair, Sunita Pandya Malik and Trustees, for holding us through a period of major transition with moments of huge accomplishments and deep reflection. We look forward to instigating a multitude of new achievements and creating meaningful impact for our artists, young creatives and within the sector, working alongside our newly appointed board members towards the next 50 years of Tara Theatre.”

Sandeep Mahal MBE, incoming Chair, said: “Tara Theatre holds a distinctive and vital place in British cultural life, fifty years of insisting that South Asian stories, artists and perspectives belong at the centre of our national conversation. My commitment as Chair is to help Tara Theatre grow its scale and ambition, championing the new South Asian voices this company nurtures so brilliantly, ensuring that a South Asian-led company continues to shape the future of our cultural landscape, not just reflect it.”

Bhuvan Sharma, Deputy Chair Designate, said: “I have long admired Tara Theatre for its role in bringing South Asian voices to the mainstream and pushing the boundaries of what high-quality contemporary theatre can be. In Natasha and Alys, the organisation has a strong leadership that is creative, driven and ambitious. As the cultural and political landscape evolves, the stories that come from Tara Theatre are as relevant today as they were in its founding years.”

Mark Godfrey, Trustee, said: “As the UK’s first South Asian-led theatre company and champion of new writing, Tara Theatre has had a huge impact over fifty years, and still greater ambition for what comes next. I hope to support its financial sustainability and inclusive growth, enabling pioneering creative ambition, advancing new narratives, ideas and forms through a South Asian lens.”

Nick Harrop, Trustee, said: “Tara Theatre produces groundbreaking, political work rooted in South Asian experience and is also a beautiful venue in the local community. I hope to help the theatre continue to build links with local businesses, charities, schools and audiences.”

Ruhi Jhunjhunwala, Trustee, said: "I have long admired Tara Theatre's fierce dedication to platforming South Asian artists and telling powerful stories that resonate far beyond the stage. I am delighted to join the Board at this pivotal moment, and look forward to working alongside the brilliant leadership team to champion the next generation of creative voices, cultivate extraordinary new work, and ensure new writing from South Asian talent continues to take centre stage globally."

Keith Saha, Trustee, said: “With an ever-dwindling representation of South Asian voices in the UK arts scene, it is more important than ever that Tara Theatre exists. I believe a South Asian cultural renaissance in the UK is coming, and Tara Theatre will be at its heart. The UK and the wider world are currently in a state of flux, facing transitions and challenges. Tara Theatre continues to meet that head on, bringing joyful activism and excellence, as it continues its mission to champion and develop new writing that entertains, makes us think, and makes us feel.”

Sunita Pandya, outgoing Chair, said: “It has been a true honour and privilege to be chair of Tara Theatre for the last six years. An organisation with true heart, authenticity and spirit, I look forward to seeing Tara Theatre continue to soar as it enters its 50th year under the chairship of Sandeep.”

More on Tara Theatre Recent Articles Tara Theatre Appoints New Chair and Trustees Ahead of 50th Anniversary 6/22/2026

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