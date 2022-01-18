Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch Kontakthof Comes Sadler's Wells Next Month

Originally premiered in 1978, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch present Pina Bausch's powerful seminal work Kontakthof at Sadler's Wells on Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 February 2022. It evokes longing and misguided desires. The piece is brought to life by a group of dancers, playing out first encounters, courtship and uncertain romance.

One of the most important pieces in Pina Bausch's repertoire, Kontakthof was created when she was establishing her place in the world of dance. Seen in a new light following conversations during the pandemic surrounding social issues such as sexism, racism and cultural appropriation, Kontakthof is more poignant than ever. During the pandemic the company took time as an ensemble to discuss these important social issues which affect their daily work, to gain new insights into certain scenes.

Kontakthof displays power struggles that are present beneath the surface. The desire for love, appreciation and equality, the need to be seen and the futile hope that the other person can fulfil one's uncommunicated wishes. This is a constant battle that plays out in the rituals of the Kontakthof.

Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, Artistic Director of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, said: "London has - like Paris - become a second home for Tanztheater over the years. We love Sadler's Wells and its audiences and we are ever so happy to finally go and perform there again in February. Kontakthof is the perfect piece to be taken to that exceptional theatre with its many performers, from old to young - it is a serious, ambiguous and breathtaking piece from the very early times, the seventies, when Pina Bausch had just started her career in Wuppertal creating some of her everlasting masterpieces."

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Chief Executive, said: "It is an honour to welcome Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, one of our International Associate Companies, back to the Sadler's Wells stage. As with all of Pina's work This work is as relevant today as it was when it premiered in 1978, a delightful study of the rules of attraction and courtship."

Photo Credit: Reiner Pfisterer