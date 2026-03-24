Table 61 Productions Will Premiere LIKE HOLDING WATER IN YOUR HAND

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Table 61 Productions has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Like Holding Water In Your Hand by Agnes Perry-Robinson. Co-directed by Perry-Robinson and Felix Sutton, the cast includes Alejandra Deane (Maud), Louis Street (Alex) and Chris Westgate (Lot).

A modern Orpheus and Eurydice, Maud and Alex must confront a question as old as time: whether it is possible to move forward when one of them keeps looking back.

Like Holding Water In Your Hand opens on 28 April at the Drayton Arms Theatre and runs until 2nd May.

As wildfires burn outside their block of flats, Maud and Alex live in a state of constant vigilance. Inside, they are at the mercy of Lot, their embittered and intrusive landlord, who thrives on surveillance and control. What begins as casual interference slowly escalates into something far more insidious, as he tightens his grip and gains dangerous leverage over the pair.

Like Holding Water in Your Hand explores love in the time of crisis and asks who has control and who abuses it. In a world where power breeds paralysis, what is the cost of survival when it forces you to look forward?

Alejandra Deane plays Maud. Her screen credits include Bridgerton, Odyssey, Las travesuras de la niña mala, Glow Up and Got to Dance. Her professional dance credits include performances with artists including Elton John, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran. Alejandra will next lead the original play Sobremesa by Agnes Perry-Robinson at the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026.

Louis Street plays Alex. His screen credits include A Walk in the Mark. His theatre credits include The Government Inspector, The Son and Rabbit Hole (Lace Market Theatre, Nottingham).

Chris Westgate plays Lot. His theatre credits include The Beekeeper, The Door (Edinburgh Fringe, Brits Off Broadway at Theatre 59E59). Other theatre credits include Quiz, The Pitmen Painters, A Few Good Men, Anne Boleyn, Hotspur, Scroop and Summon Up the Blood (National Theatre Open Stages collaboration, directed by Nicky Allpress). Chris also works in voiceover and Theatre in Education, running forum theatre workshops, and has appeared in corporate work for Croft TV and in the film Soap, written and directed by Peter Fellows.

Agnes Perry-Robinson is a playwright and director from Wiltshire. Her debut play, Eleanor, was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, following an extended run in 2023. Described as a “love letter to words”, the play received multiple four- and five-star reviews, including four stars from The Scotsman.

Since graduating with a first-class degree in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2024, Agnes has moved to London, where she develops new work with Table 61 Productions (formerly Ganymede Theatre Company). Her second play, Ragged Claws, enjoyed a sold-out run at the Barons Court Theatre in April 2025. She has directed productions in Edinburgh, Barcelona, Wiltshire and London, working across styles from Shakespeare to contemporary theatre. Her work explores themes of womanhood, transformation, identity and myth, with a focus on reimagining familiar narratives to examine social issues affecting women today. Agnes is currently pursuing an MA in Writing for Theatre, Film, TV and Radio at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Table 61 Productions will also bring dark comedy Sobremesa to the Edinburgh Fringe for a full run at Gilded Balloon.

Felix Sutton is a writer and director from London. Previous writing and directing credits include the short films One Night Stand (2022) and Belladonna (2024), both of which were produced during his time at Raindance Film School, with the latter being a finalist at the London Director Awards 2025. He achieved an HND in filmmaking with distinction. Felix's acting credits include award-winning short films such as Pas De Deux by Sofio Soto (2023) and starring in the lead role of the Edinburgh Fringe play Daily Routine at the Farcical Castle by Theodore Chevis (2024). He is currently in pre-production for another short film he has written and will direct called ‘The woman who cannot see (or remember the existence of) dogs'.