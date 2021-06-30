TUCK SHOP WEST END Comes to the Garrick Theatre This Summer

TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted all things drag, and the team behind the 2019 sell-out hit Cinderella - the UK's first ever all drag pantomime in the West End - and the recent critically acclaimed comedy Death Drop - the first all drag spectacular in a West End playhouse - will present TUCK SHOP WEST END, a summer festival of drag shows and performances from 27 July - 8 August, at the Garrick Theatre; the first time a West End theatre has hosted such a celebration of homegrown talent.

The season will see a season of incredible British Drag, including RuPaul's Drag Race favourites Joe Black, and Ginny Lemon both take to the West End stage with solo shows; the five-star smash Gals Aloud featuring Cheryl Hole will play two gigs; Star of Death Drop LoUis CYfer hosts All The Kings Men, a regal night full of Drag King excellence from Oedipussi Rex, Richard Energy, Sigi MoonLight, Len Blanco and more; the Spice Gals perform with DRAG SOS star Tete Bang; Baga Chipz brings two nights of hilarious classic drag live with the Broads of soho - Lola Lasagne, Rose Garden, Mrs Moore and LoUis CYfer- be ready for the unexpected. Charlie Hides, from Drag Race US brings their CRAZY bingo night to the stage; Born This Way, an epic tribute to Lady Gaga plays host to viral sensation Bailey J Mills, and an incredible line up including HERR, Ophelia Love, Jason Kwan, Bones and more. Juno Birch and Liquorice Black bring their Absolutely Completely Normal cabaret to the West End for the first time ; a night of the spectacular Bitten Peach - the UK's only gender-diverse Pan-Asian cabaret collective, and The Cocoa Butter Club showcasing an exciting roster of queer performers of colour. The festival climaxes on 8 August with Drag Me to the Musicals, a night of the best of theatre, with a fierce, fabulous and funny Drag Twist with some exciting special guests.

Producer Chris Clegg said, "After an incredible smash hit summer with Death Drop, I'm beyond delighted that Nica Burns and the incredible Nimax team have asked Tuck Shop back to the Garrick for the West End's first ever drag season. This festival is showcasing all kinds of drag in the biggest and best ways! I hope audiences come and experience the broad scope of what the UK drag scene has to offer in a way like never before. And be sure to book four shows - you'll get a tucking good discount!"

Tickets for individual shows start from £17.50, with audience members who purchase four shows enjoying 25% off the total price - https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/

Full Line Up For Tuck Shop West End:

Ginny Lemon - Tues 27th July - 7.30pm: A night of madness, music, mayhem, and more madness from Drag Race UK's hilarious Ginny Lemon. Supported by Midgette Bardot and Yshee Black.

Joe Black - Weds 28th July - 7.30pm : Joe Black is coming to the West End for a gin-soaked, hilarious musical extravaganza.

Holly Stars: Comedy Club - Thurs 29th July - 7.30pm: Star, and writer, of Death Drop and the Amazon Prime/OUTtv's INSPIRATIONAL, leads this hilarious comedy night! Iincredbile hilarious line up to be announced.

Gals Aloud - Friday 30th July 7.30 / 10.30pm: Starring Cheryl Hole from Drag Race UK. The FIVE-Star smash hit comedy Gals Aloud are coming to the West End for the first time. This is the ultimate drag tribute to the best girl band of this millennium... Girls Aloud! Direct from smash hit seasons at the Underbelly Festival, Manchester, and Christmas in Leicester Square, Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah are back, as you've never seen them before, in a show packed full of the biggest hits from their classic solo singles, hilarious TV appearances, plus the return of the one and only; Javine!

Drag Queen Bingo: with Charlie Hides - Saturday 31st July 7.30pm: A raucous, hilarious, madcap night of bingo in an actual west end theatre with Drag Race star Charlie Hides. Amazing prizes to be won, and a lot of fun to be had.

Born this Way: A tribute to Gaga - Saturday 31st July 10.30pm: An iconic tribute to Mother Monster, with some of the best drag the UK has to offer. It's going to be Stupid, Love. All the hits, looks, and iconic moments you'd expect from Lady Gaga, with a fierce drag twist. Featuring HERR, Ophelia Love, Bones, Jason Kwan, and Bailey Jay Mills.

All the Kings Men - Sunday 1st August - 7.30pm: LoUis CYfer pulls together the best of the best from the incredible Drag King scene, including Richard Energy, Oedipussi Rex, Dorian T. Fisk, Len Blanco, Sigi MoonLight and more.

Baga and the Broads - Tuesday 3rd / Wednesday 4th August 7.30pm: Baga Chipz headlines this raucous, who-knows-what-could-happen night live in the West End with some of the staples of the UK Drag scene... Son of a Tutu, Mrs Moore, Lola Lasagne, LoUis CYfer, and Rose Garden. Join them for a night of classic british drag like nothing ever seen on a West End stage before.

The Bitten Peach - Thursday 5th August - 7.30pm: The Bitten Peach is the UK's only gender-diverse Pan-Asian cabaret collective made up of performers of Asian descent working in a variety of nightlife performance genres, including drag, burlesque, dance, comedy, music, and circus. Founded in 2019, The Bitten Peach is dedicated to increasing and diversifying Asian representation on the drag and cabaret scene.

Juno Birch and Liquorice Black: ABSOLUTELY COMPLETELY NORMAL CABARET - Friday 6th August 7.30pm: Two absolutely completely normal humans Juno Birch and Liquorice Black grace the West End for the first time. Full of camp chaos and sparkly sexiness. Get your tickets now to witness the stunningness! yes that's happening!

Spice Gals - Friday 6th August 10.30pm: If you wanna love my lover, you've gotta tuck with my friends... The Spice Girls are back as you've never seen them before in SPICE GALS. Spice Up Your Life as Baby, Sporty, Posh, Scary and Ginger come Right Back Atcha with this hilarious, fierce, camp drag show will have you reliving all the best moments and biggest hits of the Spice Girls. This hilarious and fierce full drag show takes you on the highs, the lows, the break ups, and the reunions! You don't Wannabe be missing this fabulous night as they Swing, Shake, Move and Make your night!

The Cocoa Butter Club - Saturday 7th August 7.30pm / 10.30pm: A night of daring drag, designed to decolonise and moisturise your life, is coming to take the stage of The Garrick! It's time for a thick, generous serving of the UK's premier platform for showcasing and celebrating Performers of Colour. An award-winning affair; expect everything from Burlesque to Circus, Voguing to Vocals, and Regal AF pieces by our Kings, Queens, Otherworldly Beings.

Remember, The Cocoa Butter Club DO.NOT.PLAY and AAAAALWAYS SLAY

They're the Black-British led collective that promises to have us screamin' "oooweee, smells like Cocoa Buttuh up in hurrr!"

Drag me to the Musicals - Sunday 8th August 7.30pm: A camp ol' knees up salute to musicals, with a fierce drag twist. Expect surprise guests from the West End!

With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. As well as creating bespoke productions and producing nationwide tours, TuckShop also represent some of the UK's best Drag talent, raising their profile through branding, promotion and regular bookings. With new productions in development, an ever expanding roster of headline performers and our new online store, TuckShop works tirelessly to give Drag the leg-up it deserves.