TRISTAN AND ISOLDE Comes to The Coronet Theatre in June

From 10 to 2 June, Saburo Teshigawara, Japan's greatest contemporary choreographer, comes to The Coronet Theatre to give the UK premiere of his danced distillation of Tristan and Isolde. The performances are the climax of Electric Japan, the west London venue's season of dance, theatre and visual arts drawn from Japan's thriving experimental arts scene.



Following Teshigawara's interpretation of The Idiot seen at The Coronet in 2019, Tristan and Isolde is another of his radical reimagining of classic works. He refines the power of Wagner's epic opera into the spare, sculptural elegance of his choreography, capturing the emotional essence at the heart of the story.



He and his long-time artistic collaborator Rihoko Sato dance the roles of the adulterous couple (and the supporting cast too). The whirling spiralling movements of the legendary lovers, sparsely lit and dressed in voluminous black, embody the maelstrom of feeling that engulfs them and propels them across the stage. Excerpts from the 1966 recording of Wagner by Bayreuth Festival Orchestra are played as if heard from another room.



A major figure in the dance world Saburo Teshigawara, now 68, has attracted international acclaim as a choreographer, director and performer for nearly 40 years. He will be presented with The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at this year's Venice Biennale Danza, directed Wayne McGregor, where he will give the world premiere of his version of Stravinsky's Petrouchka.



