TRG Arts Provides Survive And Thrive Guidance For Arts And Culture Organisations

To ensure the field of arts and culture thrives now and after the COVID-19 crisis, TRG Arts, a global data-driven consulting firm, is offering a range of free resources for cultural and arts professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, the UK and the EU. TRG will share its crisis counsel and best practices through a new webinar series, TRG 30; on the TRG 30 Virtual Network on LinkedIn, where arts professionals gather and have their questions answered by TRG consultants; and on the TRG blog.

"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, our mission to help the arts and culture sector adapt and thrive is more critical than ever," said TRG Arts CEO Jill Robinson. "TRG is here to help organisations with best practices and resources to strategically manage this global crisis so they can continue their role in the cultural health and enrichment of our communities."

The following are examples of best practices covered in TRG Arts' crisis counsel now through at least the next 90 days:

• Prioritise asking patrons for postal and email permissions. When you are communicating with patrons regarding refunds or exchanges, getting permission to be back in touch when you re-open will be crucial for rapid re-engagement.

• Track open rates on your email campaigns. You'll be communicating more than ever via this channel and you want to be sure patrons are opening emails. If they aren't, identify what you can change to see this metric regain traction.

• Review and secure understanding of current contracts and other cash options. These might include your organisational insurance policy, restricted gifts that can be released, endowment fund, line of credit, union contracts and venue rental contract.

• Work to retain performance revenue. Keeping in mind the terms and conditions of your contract with your customers, offer credits with benefits, or a donation if possible, and in the process remain flexible for every patron.

• Commit time regularly to communicate with staff, artists and board. Recommended forms include a regular email update to all and appointing a point of contact to regularly disseminate news and updates internally.

• On the option of furloughs and staff reduction: We know this a tough one and needs be considered in the context of national government support and advice, but carefully consider how you can maintain staff; a knee-jerk reaction in this area is shortsighted.

Arts and culture professionals are encouraged to register at https://go.trgarts.com/TRG30 for any or all of the 30-minute webinar round table discussions. Jill Robinson and guest presenters will share what they are hearing from the field and discuss crisis counsel in greater depth to help manage short-term impact and bring focus to an organisation's business model for long-term gain.

• Wednesday, 25 March at 12:30 pm MT/6:30 pm GMT

• Wednesday, 1 April at 10:00 am MT/5:00 pm BST

• Thursday, 9 April at 11:30 am MT/6:30 pm BST

• Wednesday, 15 April at 10:00 am MT/5:00 pm BST

• Thursday, 23 April at 11:30 am MT/6:30 pm BST

To join the TRG 30 Virtual Network on LinkedIn, visit https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12379602/

Read the latest TRG Arts blogs on COVID-19 related topics at https://trgarts.com/TRGInsights.aspx





