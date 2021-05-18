TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST: THE JANIS JOPLIN STORY to be Presented at Golden Goose Theatre

In an era of oppression, rebellion, evolution and enlightenment, this is the story of a small town girl's remarkable journey, from an adolescent outcast to a musical icon.

The true essence of the legendary 1960's rock star Janis Joplin's is captured and channeled by the critically-acclaimed, renowned singer-songwriter and actor Collette Cooper, in this one woman story with a breathtaking live band and a whole host of surprises thrown in for good measure.

Set against the backdrop of a Woodstock-vibe music festival in the height of the Summer of Love, Tomorrow May Be My Last marks a key moment in Janis Joplin's all too brief existence: Collette Cooper's embodiment of the psychedelic rock idol is deep and complex, painted with dark humour and glimmers of hope that candidly reveal Joplin's troubled genius.

This immersive and astounding production features all of Joplin's greatest hits (alongside original material), performed by Cooper and co-directed by award-winning director Niall Phillips, featuring some of the UK's best session musicians - the result is a charged atmosphere, filled with liberal euphoria!

To spend an evening embroiled in Joplin's exciting and tumultuous life makes for a rollercoaster ride of heightened emotions, ultimately resulting in the audience taking some of her magic with them in their hearts and souls.

Though set in the not too distant past, Tomorrow May Be My Last conjures up a plethora of feelings and contexts that run parallel and ring true to the present day. Join us for an electrifying experience and keep these memories with you forever.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk/janis