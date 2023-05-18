TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UK's First Zero-Waste Performance Space

The radical first zero-waste performance space in the UK, The Greenhouse, has announced the premiere of To the Ocean. The show is an escape into the magic and wonderment of the natural world around us, from the perspective of a 16-year-old unearthing secrets from her family's past.

Directed and written by Oli Savage (Artistic Director of The Greenhouse; Waste Age, Design Museum; Trump L'Oeil, Upstairs of the Gatehouse) the show investigates the experience of growing up, and the lies families tell to protect their loved ones. Audiences will be taken on a journey to experience the mysterious ancient story behind the mythological creatures of Selkies. Known to many as shapeshifters between a seal and human form, Selkies come from traditions and mythology of various cultures, especially those of Celtic and Norse origin.

With original music, the cast features Laura Kent (Seussical, The Pleasance Theatre; Pennyworth, Warner Bros) will play the role of Grace, with Fintan Quinn (Pantomime: Red Riding Hood, The Cambridge Footlights, Christmas at the Hall, The Royal Albert Hall) as Tom. Stuart Curlett (Burn on Arrival, Enemy Films; Waiting for Godot, East 15) will take on the role of Cameron and Alice Robinson (The Inquisition of Elizabeth I, UK Tour; The Gunpower Plot Immersive, Historic Royal Palaces) completes the company as Sonagh.

The Greenhouse is an in-the-round venue, made completely from found and recycled materials, with a clear roof, and no floor but the grass beneath your feet. The shows are exposed to the elements, making each event distinctively unique and inviting audiences to experience high-quality entertainment whilst being immersed in the beauty of summertime.

Oli Savage, writer and director of To the Ocean, comments, I'm a storyteller, and this show will be a celebration of theatre and storytelling at its most basic. In a big way To the Ocean is about how our relationship with the story changes as our relationship with nature changes. As we move away from rural and pastoral settings and into big cities, we lose that sense of myth and wonder. It allows us to become estranged from the natural world.

The Greenhouse tour kicks off at the Royal Docks as part of the Sea Change Festival and its season of sustainability. The Greenhouse will host Flotilla, a video installation by Melanie Manchot, alongside a free programme of events and workshops. On Sunday 28th May, the team will host a free, all-day Youth Festival on the site in Thames Barrier Park. The schedule will involve a range of workshops, as well as drinks and live music, created by and for young people aged 14 to 30.

Following this The Greenhouse will return to Canary Wharf for a month with a programme of shows. To finish off the tour the venue will stop at the iconic Battersea Power Station, a new location for The Greenhouse, which will include a programme of free events, workshops and a bar.

Across all tour stops, the team will be running an innovative zero-waste bar for the first time, offering drinks from Toast Ale at £4.95 a pint and a range of juices. There will also be a range of social events and workshops, to build community, have fun, and share sustainable skills.

More than just a theatre, at its heart, The Greenhouse is a social space to bring a community of people together, providing audiences with the opportunity for a unique and memorable summer night out. Having launched prior to the pandemic, The Greenhouse will bring an award-winning programme that audiences can understand and relate to, allowing for impactful engagement with a personal connection to climate change stories.