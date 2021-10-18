TICKER By Tom Machell Transfers To The Turbine Theatre

Ticker, Tom Machell's debut play will transfer to the Turbine Theatre for a limited run. Performances will take place November 23-27th (7:30pm).

Ticker follows twenty-something Spencer, a Geordie millennial who is deeply in love with the inestimable Gabi. But Spencer's life is torn apart by Gabi's untimely - and unexplained - death. How can he even begin to cope with finding himself suddenly a prime suspect and a chief mourner? Themes of outsider grief and loneliness meet black-humour and frank dialogue, exploring male identity, toxic aggression, and how not talking about things can eventually lead to self-destruction. Ticker began at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019 before transferring to Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle in 2019. The London transfer was delayed due to the Pandemic.

Ticker has partnered with charity Cardiac Risk In The Young - https://www.c-r-y.org.uk , an organisation that pushes for awareness around the shocking statistics that 12 people aged 14-35 die a week from an undiagnosed heart condition. Alongside the run, a charity comedy night will be running after the final performance (November 27th 9pm) to raise funds for CRY. Acts to be announced soon.