THORA Written By David McNeish To Have World Premiere At Orkney Theatre This June

THORA written by David McNeish will have its world première at Orkney Theatre, Kirkwall Grammar School, The Meadows, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1QN, running 16 June 2023, 2.30pm & 7.30pm and 17 June 2023, 4pm.

Without the remarkable actions of Thora, the mother of Magnus, the cult of St Magnus, the mighty cathedral and even the St Magnus International Festival would not exist. David McNeish's new play brings Thora to the fore, a name mentioned in the sagas but about whom little is known.

The story of the Orkney Islands revolves around St Magnus. Here, in her old age, Thora tells of her own life and its intersection with the story of her son before and after his martyrdom: the hardships, the violence, the duty and the pain. The resulting play is an intense, powerful and poetic two hander which adds a new dimension to this familiar story.

After her award-winning film for the Festival, The Storm Watchers, Gerda Stevenson returns to direct this exciting new drama. While at St Magnus Festival, she will also launch her third poetry collection Tomorrow's Feast, a tribute to families everywhere, who will inherit the global legacy of climate change, war and migration.

David McNeish was inspired to write Thora, his first full-length play, by Kristin Linklater. An Orkney based, renowned voice coach, Kristin played Thora in an opera by Ron Ferguson and Gemma McGregor previously performed at St Magnus Festival (2017). Ron and Kristin had hoped to collaborate but when their respective commitments prevented it, Kristin turned to David to help bring the character she had created to life. The part was originally written for her, however she sadly died just weeks after its completion.

David said "I was inspired to explore this formidable woman, light on her feet and capable of incredible diplomacy in the face of personal tragedy, in a society which was often awful to women - violent, misogynistic and patriarchal. Listening to the stories around me, I felt that Thora could speak very powerfully to our present communities. Thora imagines what life had been like before losing her son, to give her the confidence and cunning she needed to navigate the deadly intrigues of court. I'm so grateful for the support of the St Magnus Festival in bringing Thora to life. She must have been incredible, and this play seeks to redress the balance by giving her centre stage."

The role of Thora is played by Isabella Jarrett (NTS, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Magnetic North, Dundee Rep and film work) and Magnus by Simon Donaldson (Tron, Raw Material, Traverse, Oran Mor, Communicado, Vox Motus, alongside radio, tv and film). Young Thora (a non-speaking role), is played by Eleanor Dean, who also appeared in the George MacKay Brown film The Storm Watchers. The set is designed by Jessica Brettle, and lighting by Laura Hawkins.

David, who moved from Glasgow to Orkney in 2015, has always written while studying medicine, working in lobbying for Citizen Advice Bureau and becoming Minister of Milestone Church in Dounby, Orkney. This is his first professional production. His second, The Boy Who Thought He Could Swim, has been commissioned by An Tobar and Mull Theatre and Unlimited, for completion in summer 2024.

Thora is imbued with music, including a Norwegian lullaby, and song settings of texts from the Orkneying Saga, composed and performed by cellist Clea Friend.

Director of Thora, Gerda Stevenson said: "It's a huge pleasure to be collaborating with the St Magnus International Festival again - such a unique event, its international programme always relevant to the times we inhabit, producing art of the highest quality, while remaining deeply connected to its own community. What a joy to back in Orkney, one of my favourite places in the world. And to be directing a powerful new play, rooted in history but connecting with our own times. Thora is about things that matter to everyone - family, love, death, war and peace, immigration (Thora is an immigrant from Norway), religion, and violence against women. It's a miniature epic, you might say! I'm honoured to be directing a company of such wonderful artists, and humbled by the amazing input from Orkney's skilled volunteers, who give their time so generously."

Festival Director Alasdair Nicolson said: "I'm delighted to be bringing David McNeish's new play to the stage in what will be his first professional production as a writer. The story of Magnus has always been central to Orkney but, as with many women in history, his mother is only mentioned by name in passing. The new play is a beautifully poetic and fiercely intense drama which continues the Festival's ethos of bringing exciting new work to the fore."

THORA

written by David McNeish

(World Première)

Orkney Theatre, Kirkwall Grammar School, The Meadows, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1QN

16 June 2023, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

17 June 2023, 4pm

Isabella Jarrett Thora

Simon Donaldson Magnus

Eleanor Dean Young Thora

Clea Friend Cello

Gerda Stevenson Director

Jessica Brettle Designer

Laura Hawkins Lighting Designer

Ruby Noble Stage Manager

Mike Partridge Set Builder

Produced by St Magnus International Festival

Information and Tickets: https://www.stmagnusfestival.com/festival-programme-2023

Set in Orkney's incredible landscape in the light nights of midsummer, the St Magnus Festival carves out a beautiful and distinct shape in the UK's festivals landscape.

Under the directorship of Scottish composer Alasdair Nicolson, this year's multi-artform programme spans the world premiere of David McNeish's new play, Thora, directed by Gerda Stevenson, brings superb dance in the form of Scottish Ballet's debut, sees its first major outdoor installation from Architects of Air, and of course a strong music line-up courses through it.

Bringing performers to Orkney to be 'in residence' at the festival, Nicolson is exploring both sustainability and the deepening of relationships between artists and between visiting musicians and the Orkney Islands.

Known for spotting and championing fantastic young talent, this year's St Magnus Festival pairs the young Scottish stars accordionist Ryan Corbett and trumpeter Aaron Akugbo for the first time, sees the Hebrides Ensemble perform Ravel's orchestral works in new arrangements by Nicolson, and welcomes a strong Dutch contingent including the award-winning young pianist Nikola Meeuwsen, rich Baritone Maarten Koningsberger and several performances by the internationally renowned and exciting Ragazze Quartet including Winterreise in an arrangement by Dutch violist Wim ten Have.

The Festival spans venues from Pier Arts Centre to St Magnus Cathedral, stunning churches nestled scenically on the coast, Stromness Town Hall, The Writing Room at Kirkwall Hotel and the Pickaquoy Centre.