THE VOID to Come to Storyhouse Chester in November
The immersive production features a cast including Alex Moran from WAR HORSE and explores themes of artificial intelligence and surveillance.
Thunder Road will bring The Void: A Horror Story to Chester next month. The chilling sci-fi tale comes to Storyhouse on Tuesday 3 November 2026 as part of a UK tour. Tickets cost from £25.80 for Storyhouse Members.
Dare you enter a world infected by fear? Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…
The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks…what are you afraid of?
Thunder Road is known for fusing multimedia, storytelling and illusion to create an immersive theatrical experience. Blending heart-pounding scares with timely questions about artificial intelligence, surveillance and memory, the production explores what happens when humanity loses control of the technology it created.
Bringing together award-winning theatre makers, screen actors, filmmakers, illusion designers and visual artists, The Void creates the experience of being inside a horror film – without ever leaving the theatre.
The cast includes Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre) as Flint, Ryan Simons (Kes, Perth Theatre Royal) as Blair, Olwen May (The Bay, Riot Women, Happy Valley) as the voice of NOVA, Riana Duce (Ridley Scott's Gladiator II) as Phebus (on screen), Terence Rae (Outlander: Blood of my Blood) as Miner (on screen), Emma Leah Golding (Hapless, Amazon Prime) as Ru (on screen) and Nimisha Odedra (Silo, Apple TV) as the voice of Ru.
The Void is written and directed by Ryan Simons and produced by Alex Moran, with Steve Marmion as dramaturg and Jason Furnival is associate director. Set and costumes are by Caitlin Mawhinney, music by composer Ben Parsons, lighting by Andrew Croft and original sound design by Nick Sagar, with Fine Entertainment as illusions designers and Dave Hackney as head of photography. Fight director is Kaitlin Howard and prosthetics and make-up are by Nikoleta Tzani.
Ryan Simons says: “From the moment they step aboard a haunted ship drifting through deep space, we want audiences to feel trapped inside a sci-fi horror film, with something hunting them in the dark.
“There are jump scares when they least expect them, but the real thrill comes from the relentless, edge-of-your-seat tension. It's exciting, unsettling and completely absorbing, the kind of experience that stays with you long after you've left the theatre.”
Alex Moran adds: “With The Void, we're creating something that sits somewhere between a film and a live theatrical experience – and that unique blend is what makes it so exciting,
“It's all about making our stories visually impressive and placing the audience at the heart of everything we do. If you'd like to see how it's done, step into the heart of the unknown and grab yourself a ticket.”
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