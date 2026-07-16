THE VOID: A HORROR STORY to Return for Expanded 16-Venue UK Tour

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

On the anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11, Thunder Road in association with Watford Palace Theatre, have announced the return of The Void - a sci-fi horror set in the depths of space.

From the multi-award-winning Yorkshire company known for fusing multimedia, storytelling and illusion, The Void promises an immersive theatrical experience. The company's biggest tour to date will visit 16 venues across England and Scotland and is supported by Arts Council England.

Blending heart-pounding scares with timely questions about artificial intelligence, surveillance and human memory, the show explores what happens when humanity loses control of the technology it created.

Dare you enter a world infected by fear? Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey - an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control...

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage - a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks... what are you afraid of?

Ryan Simons, Writer and Director said, 'Audiences can expect The Void to return darker, more intense and more immersive in 2026. From the moment they step aboard a haunted ship drifting through deep space, we want them to feel trapped inside a sci-fi horror film, with something hunting them in the dark. There are jump scares when they least expect them, but the real thrill comes from the relentless, edge-of-your-seat tension. It's exciting, unsettling and completely absorbing, the kind of experience that stays with you long after you've left the theatre.'

Producer and Actor Alex Moran continued, 'Bringing Flint, Blair and the Odyssey back was never in doubt. Audiences wanted more, and so did we. We've spent this year making it bigger and scarier, and it's heading out to 16 wonderful venues, 9 of them for the first time in our history, which means a lot to us. At its heart, The Void is escapism. That's the whole point of it. We just want people to lose themselves in the story, and we can't wait.'

The production will visit The Arts Centre, Edge Hill (30 Sep), Bridge House Theatre, Warwick (1 Oct), The Media Factory, Preston (2-3 Oct), Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh (6-7 Oct), Heywood Civic, Rochdale (9 Oct), Lichfield Garrick (14 Oct), The Atkinson, Southport (16-17 Oct), Theatre Royal Wakefield (20 Oct), Key Theatre, Peterborough (21-22 Oct), New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (23-24 Oct), Lyceum Theatre, Crewe (25 Oct), Birmingham Rep (27-28 Oct), Mercury Theatre, Colchester (29-30 Oct), Storyhouse, Chester (3 Nov), Drama Studio, Sheffield (4 Nov), and Floral Pavilion, New Brighton (6-7 Nov).

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming