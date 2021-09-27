THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Returns To Theatres For Autumn/Winter Tour Next Month

One of the most iconic characters in children's literature will wiggle back to the stage next month! Following multiple seasons in London and New York, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show returns for an Autumn/Winter tour, opening at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 17 October.

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle's beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has become a global sensation. Four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle's stories, bringing to life a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets in a magical show that faithfully recreates the wonderfully colourful world of Carle's illustrations.

The Autumn/Winter tour of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features four classic titles; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The tour is followed by festive runs of The Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury from Wednesday 1 - Saturday 11 December, and Warwick Arts Centre from Monday 13 - Friday 24 December, which replace The Very Lonely Firefly with the festive tale Dream Snow.

Eric Carle's books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself. Carle has illustrated more than seventy books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 169 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 54 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children's books of all time.

The Hungry Caterpillar Show is created by Jonathan Rockefeller and presented by MEI Worldwide, one of the leading independent producers of live family entertainment across Europe, the Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Recent productions include The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End and UK Tour), Twirlywoos Live! (Underbelly Festival and UK Tour) and Sarah and Duck's Big Top Birthday (Polka Theatre and UK Tour). The cast of actor-puppeteers includes Karyn Claydon, Katie Haygarth, Ben Murrell, Jonathan Norman, Amber-Rose Perry and Adam Ryan.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show first premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer. The show had its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in December 2016 and has since played multiple seasons in London and across the UK.

