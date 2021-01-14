THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Home Stream Extended By 7 Weeks

The smash-hit stage production The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is now be available to stream until the end of February! Filmed in front of a live audience at Hertford Theatre in December, the show was originally made available to stream for a limited 3-week period over Christmas. With the country now in lockdown, this has been extended by 7 weeks until Sunday 28 February.

A theatrical recreation of Eric Carle's beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has become a global sensation. Four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle's stories, bringing to life a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets in a magical show that faithfully recreates the wonderfully colourful world of Carle's illustrations. The show features four of Eric Carle's classic stories; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the addition of the seasonal tale Dream Snow and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle's books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself. Carle has illustrated more than seventy books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 169 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 54 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children's books of all time.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show first premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer. The show had its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in December 2016 and has since played multiple seasons in London and across the UK.