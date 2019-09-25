THE UNSEEN HOUR Returns For London Horror Fest

Underground cult horror comedy live show and podcast The Unseen Hour makes its highly anticipated return for a Halloween special for London Horror Festival the Pleasance Theatre. A surreal radio drama live on stage with three actors playing ten roles and creating live foley sound effects, plus guest performances and live music in a brand new tale of the uncanny, the macabre and the absurd.

The Unseen Hour ran as a monthly live show from 2017 to 2019, mounting wild and chaotic stage performances every month, and turning them into a fortnightly podcast of surreal tales of disaster and destruction ranging from invasions of carnivorous plants, to robot uprisings, to global pandemics, to arcane doomsday cult apocalypses. Ancient monsters from behind the sky, roving bands of spectral barbarians, ravening bears, space vampires, hipster zombies: the first 50 episodes offer an endless array of unspeakable perils. Now, after a nine month silence, The Unseen Hour returns with an hour long Halloween Special to kickstart a new season with a whole flood of fresh Armageddons. Further live shows will follow at other venues.

The core cast of The Unseen Hour consists of three actors - writer and producer of the show James Carney, Joey Timmins (Ogle Award winning radio series The Strange Case Of Springheel'd Jack) and Brice Stratford (Off West-End People's Favourite 2012). Each episode also features special guests - one writer, one actor, and one musical act. In the past it has featured award winning playwrights such as Camilla Whitehill, Jimmy Osborne and Casey Jay Andrews; favourites from the podcast world such as Cecil Baldwin (Welcome To Night Vale), Adal Rifai (Hello From The Magic Tavern) and David K. Barnes (Wooden Overcoats); and highly acclaimed musicians including Gabby Young, The Little Unsaid and ROOKES.

The Unseen Hour - 7.15pm, 24th October 2019 - Stage Space, Pleasance Theatre, Islington.





