THE TURNIP FIELD Will Be Performed at the Turbine Theatre in June

The Turnip Field, a brand new play by Catherine O'Reilly and Tim Churchill, is a heartrending and funny two-hander, which runs at The Turbine Theatre from 2 - 5 June 2021.

The Turnip Field is also directed by both Catherine and Tim, and features original music by Jeremy Wootton. The play stars Sean Jones (Blood Brothers - UK Tour, Macbeth - Epstein Theatre, Wave Me Goodbye - Theatre Clwyd) and Josh Capper (Dreamboats and Petticoats - UK Tour, Mamma Mia! - International Tour, The Hound of the Baskervilles - United National Theatre).

When John is sent to fetch his younger brother Joe from the turnip field, he's shocked to find the normally placid lad sulking and angry. Waiting for Patrick, Joe is desperate to stay a little longer. As the two brothers while away the hours they talk of their dreams and ambitions outside of the small Irish hamlet that is their home. They play. They fight. They marvel at the skies and the universe whilst debating important issues such as whether Fr 'Gripper' Murphy really is the strongest priest in the world and the shocking possibility that the recently crowned 'Queen of the Plough' was fixed all along.

Everything was perfect in the turnip field. But then the weather changed...

