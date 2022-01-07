THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Announces New Cast For 2022 UK Tour

Following its sold-out West End summer season at Theatre Royal Haymarket, the Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns for another major UK tour this year. A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the classic tale by the late Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea will open at Theatre Royal Brighton on 2 February with tour dates currently booked until 1 September 2022. New casting includes: Jennifer Addey as 'Sophie', Katie Tripp as 'Mummy', James Carlisle as 'Daddy', 'Milkman', 'Postman' and 'Tiger', with understudies Benjamin Stone and Tia Bunce.

David Wood OBE says: "The live theatre experience is brilliant at sparking children's imaginations. I believe all children should be entitled to see exciting theatre; it can make them laugh, gasp, think, and feel - and, of course, entertain them. Given the chance to enjoy the story, the music, the magic, the costumes and sets, the sound, the lighting, and the audience participation, in a live performance - for real, before their very eyes - I believe children's lives are enriched, their horizons widened, and their awareness and sensitivity heightened. Theatre, like all the arts, has the power to transform, inspire and delight."

Hailed as Britain's best-loved picture book, Judith Kerr's timeless classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea is now in its 54th year, selling over five million copies since it was first published in 1968. The stage show premiered in 2008 and has since toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre with sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain, along with seven successful seasons in the West End. In 2012 the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for 'Best Family Entertainment'.

Bringing the nation's favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun. It's the ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

Tour Dates:

Wed 2 - Thu 3 Feb BRIGHTON Theatre Royal 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/Brighton

Fri 4 - Sun 6 Feb BASINGSTOKE The Haymarket 01256 844244 | anvilarts.org.uk

Mon 7 - Tue 8 Feb BILLINGHAM Forum Theatre 01642 552663 | forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Thu 10 - Sat 12 Feb BARNSTAPLE Queen's Theatre 01271 316523 | queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Sun 13 - Tue 15 Feb HAYES Beck Theatre 0343 310 0044 | becktheatre.org.uk

Fri 18 - Sun 20 Feb COLCHESTER Mercury Theatre 01206 573948 | mercurytheatre.co.uk

Mon 21 - Wed 23 Feb CARDIFF New Theatre 0343 310 0041 | newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Sat 26 - Sun 27 Feb DORKING Dorking Halls 01306 881717 | dorkinghalls.co.uk

Sat 5 - Sun 6 Mar LICHFIELD Garrick Theatre 01543 412121 | lichfieldgarrick.com

Mon 7 - Tue 8 Mar TORQUAY Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/Torquay

Sat 26 - Sun 27 Mar TAUNTON, The Brewhouse 01823 283 244 | thebrewhouse.net

Tue 29 - Wed 30 Mar BRECON Theatr Brycheiniog 01874 611622 | brycheiniog.co.uk

Fri 8 - Sun 10 Apr NORWICH Playhouse 01603 630 000 | norwichtheatre.org

Tue 12 - Sat 16 Apr LIVERPOOL Playhouse 0151 709 4776 | everymanplayhouse.com

Mon 18 - Wed 20 Apr WINCHESTER Theatre Royal 01962 840440 | theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Thu 21 - Sat 23 Apr NEWPORT Riverfront 01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk

Mon 25 - Tue 26 Apr TUNBRIDGE WELLS Assembly Hall Theatre 01892 530613 | assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

Sun 1 - Mon 2 May CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre 01245 606 505 | chelmsford.gov.uk

Thu 19 - Sat 21 May RICHMOND Theatre 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/Richmond

Sun 22 - Mon 23 May GRIMSBY Auditorium 0300 300 0035 | grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Mon 30 May - Wed 1 Jun Harrogate Theatre 01423 502 116 | harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Fri 1 - Sat 2 Jul AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/Aylesbury

Tue 5 - Wed 6 Jul CRAWLEY The Hawth 01293 553636 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

Fri 22 - Sat 23 Jul GUILDFORD G Live 0343 310 0055 | glive.co.uk

Mon 25 - Wed 27 Jul YORK Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/York

Fri 29 - Sun 31 Jul LINCOLN New Theatre Royal 01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Tue 2 - Thu 4 Aug DARLINGTON Hippodrome 01325 405405 | darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Thu 18 - Fri 19 Aug BLACKBURN King George's Hall 01254 582579 | bwdvenues.com

Fri 26 - Sat 27 Aug STAFFORD Gatehouse 01785 619080 | staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

Tue 30 Aug - Thu 1 Sep WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7615 | ATGTICKETS.COM/Wimbledon

Further tour dates to be announced.