Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SHOWSTOPPERS Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals

Ideas will be taken live from audiences watching at home and transformed on the spot into two brand new musical comedies.

Mar. 22, 2021  

THE SHOWSTOPPERS Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals

Olivier Award winners The Showstoppers continue creating theatre in the face of adversity as they return to small screens with a double helping of comedy beamed from their socially distanced studio on 26 and 27 March.

Ideas will be taken live from audiences watching at home and transformed on the spot into TWO brand new musical comedies guaranteed to have viewers in fits of laughter one moment and gasping in awe of the talented performers the next.

So whether you fancy 'Chicago' in a chocolate factory or 'Dear Evan Hansen' in Dundee, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen and stream it straight to your sofa!

The shows are available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event so if viewers can't join The Showstoppers on the night, they can catch up afterwards.

Dates: 26 & 27 March at 7:30pm. 27 March will be a captioned performance.
Running time: 1hr 20 mins plus 10 min interval
Ticket prices: Full price: £10, £15, £20 plus booking fees Concessions: £7 plus booking fees

All tickets offer the same show and the same view, however if you feel able to please do consider paying closer to what you normally would for a night at the theatre. If you are watching with more than one person per household, please consider buying a ticket per person if you can. Thank you for your support.

To book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-livestream-ticets-143134658617?aff=Pr.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW Photo

Denise Van Outen Returns To The Stage For Live Stream of SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW

Little Angel Theatre Announces Easter Activities For Children And Families Photo

Little Angel Theatre Announces Easter Activities For Children And Families

For One Night Only Barn Theatre Premieres New Song Cycle With A Live One-Shot Digital Conc Photo

For One Night Only Barn Theatre Premieres New Song Cycle With A Live 'One-Shot' Digital Concert

Akram Khans JUNGLE BOOK Reimagined To Premiere At Curve In April 2022 Photo

Akram Khan's JUNGLE BOOK Reimagined To Premiere At Curve In April 2022


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hi Jakarta Production Presents K-Pop Dance Class
  • Hi Jakarta Production Launches TikTok Contest With Justice
  • Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!