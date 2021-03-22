THE SHOWSTOPPERS Announce Two New Improvised Streaming Musicals

Olivier Award winners The Showstoppers continue creating theatre in the face of adversity as they return to small screens with a double helping of comedy beamed from their socially distanced studio on 26 and 27 March.

Ideas will be taken live from audiences watching at home and transformed on the spot into TWO brand new musical comedies guaranteed to have viewers in fits of laughter one moment and gasping in awe of the talented performers the next.

So whether you fancy 'Chicago' in a chocolate factory or 'Dear Evan Hansen' in Dundee, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen and stream it straight to your sofa!

The shows are available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event so if viewers can't join The Showstoppers on the night, they can catch up afterwards.

Dates: 26 & 27 March at 7:30pm. 27 March will be a captioned performance.

Running time: 1hr 20 mins plus 10 min interval

Ticket prices: Full price: £10, £15, £20 plus booking fees Concessions: £7 plus booking fees

All tickets offer the same show and the same view, however if you feel able to please do consider paying closer to what you normally would for a night at the theatre. If you are watching with more than one person per household, please consider buying a ticket per person if you can. Thank you for your support.

To book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-livestream-ticets-143134658617?aff=Pr.