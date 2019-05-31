THE SECRET POLICEMAN'S TOUR Begins In London In 5 Days

Amnesty International UK and comedy star Deborah Frances-White of hit podcast The Guilty Feminist are delighted to be launching a brand-new Secret Policeman's Tour with three shows to hit the road throughout 2019 - the first being at London's Hackney Empire on Wednesday 5th June.

We can now announce the full line-up joining the talented Deborah Frances-White for the eagerly awaited opening show in London includes: Konnie Huq, Francesca Martinez, Juliet Stevenson, Sindhu Vee, Desiree Burch, Sian Clifford, Ophelia Lovibond, Lesley Manville, Funmbi Omotayo, Jessica Fostekew, Sophie Duker, Grace Petrie, Alison Spittle, Kemah Bob, Maria Munir and Siobhan McSweeney from Derry Girls.

More than forty years since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's event, the newly-revamped 2019 Secret Policeman's Tour will see a host of comedians, musicians, actors, activists and inspiring speakers come together for three electrifying nights of comedy, music and discussion, all in support of human rights.

Deborah Frances-White said:

"We stand on the shoulders of Secret Policeman giants to see a spectacular view of a new British comedy landscape that includes, celebrates and amplifies the bristling talents of those with so many different life experiences, voices and ways of bringing their funny to stage. What a joy for Amnesty International and The Guilty Feminist to come together so those who share identities with the people whose human rights are most routinely eroded or stolen, can take the stage, take up space and create riotous and anarchic shows that demand better of the world."

Kate Allen, Amnesty UK's Director, said:

"Since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's Ball more than 40 years ago in 1976, lots has changed. We're facing new human rights crises and fighting new battles to create a safer and more equal world.

Yet people coming together to stand for what they believe in and celebrate human rights will always remain at our core.

That's why we're so delighted to see the renowned Secret Policeman's Tour return this year. In partnership with the fabulous Guilty Feminist podcast team, the shows are set to be an exciting celebration of the rights of people in all their brilliant difference."

In addition to the show coming to London, The Secret Policeman will also be heading to Edinburgh on Saturday 24th August during the buzzing final weekend of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The third and final show is still to be announced.

Joining Deborah Frances-White at the iconic Edinburgh Playhouse in August will be a supreme line up of guests including Rachel Parris, Nish Kumar, Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens, Sindhu Vee, Desiree Burch, Rosie Jones, Grace Petrie, Steve Ali, Hollie McNish, music from Jess Robinson and Siobhan McSweeney and Saoirse-Monica Jackson from Derry Girls.

