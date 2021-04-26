THE SECRET GARDEN EXPERIENCE is Available From 31 May

Wizard Presents is creating 2,000 special Secret Garden boxes filled with surprises, activities and the well-loved story of 10 year old Mary Lennox leaving India and coming to the UK to live with her uncle on the Yorkshire moors. The experience incorporates serialised audio episodes telling the story, with soundscape and original music composed by Arun Ghosh, digital content on the websites including games and augmented reality, plus hands on activities including clay modelling, skipping games, making a bee house and writing a letter to a friend or relative. And it all begins when you find the first secret key...

Families are encouraged to enjoy the eight episodes and accompanying activities together daily over half term, in an intergenerational experience designed for the unusual pandemic times of 2021. Everything you need will arrive in the post in time for the start date of 31 May, and all the materials used in making the boxes are eco-friendly.

Additionally 3 lucky families will find an extra golden key in their box, to receive an extra prize - either family tickets to the panto at Oxford Playhouse or Watford Palace Theatre, or a Wizard Presents hamper of goodies.

An accompanying In Conversation series for adults features Danyah Miller speaking to special guests connected to The Secret Garden and its key themes to delve deeper into some of the issues raised in the story that are effecting society. These include Frances Hodgson Burnett's biographer, Anne Thwaite, and Clinical Director of bereavement charity Cruse, Andy Garland.

Artistic director Danyah Miller said, "We are so proud to have developed this ambitious project over the past year, inspired by nature, family and friendship. It fulfils our vision to share the highest quality stories and storytelling to inspire families and communities everywhere in a glorious and unique way."

Wizard Presents created the Secret Garden Experience in response to the pandemic cutting short their theatrical tour of the show in 2020, finding a new way to share the story. The company creates inspiring and compelling productions for all ages. Previously they have produced Pippi Longstocking - The Swashbuckling Musical Adventure, a co-production with Royal and Derngate Northampton, ABA International Touring (UK) and York Theatre Royal. Soul Sister (Hackney Empire and Savoy Theatre) was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Musical 2013. John Miller was also nominated for an Olivier Award for Only the Lonely - The Roy Orbison Story, which he co-wrote. I Believe in Unicorns by Michael Morpurgo, in association with Royal & Derngate Northampton and Watford Palace Theatre (Edinburgh Fringe 2013, West End and UK tours) received an Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at Brighton Festival 2014 and an Audience Choice Award for Get Creative Family Arts Festival in 2015. Why the Whales Came by Michael Morpurgo, in association with Watford Palace Theatre, was on tour throughout 2016 and 2017. Perfectly Imperfect Women, written by Danyah Miller, supported by OvalHouse (Edinburgh Fringe 2017 and UK tour) was ranked 6th top rated show in The List Magazine Edinburgh. Kika's Birthday, written by John and Danyah Miller, a co-production with Little Angel Theatre and Orange Tree Theatre (Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and UK tour) was named in The Guardian's Best of the Fringe and awarded the Runner Up prize in the prestigious Primary Times Children's Choice Awards. Meet Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking, commissioned by Oxford University Press to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Astrid Lindgren's books, opened at the Imagine Children's Festival 2020 (Southbank Centre) before a UK tour.

Learn more at https://www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/digital/the-secret-garden-experience/.