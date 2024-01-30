THE SALON - THE SEQUEL Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal  in October

Performances run from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 13 October 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

THE SALON - THE SEQUEL Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal  in October

Get your rollers at the ready, as one of St Helens Theatre Royal’s most successful comedy plays is back with a brand-new sequel.  Regal Entertainments will present the follow up to The Salon and will star queen of the airways, Leanne Campbell.

The hilarious new comedy The Salon – The Sequel! by Drew Quayle will premiere at St Helens Theatre Royal from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 13 October 2024 for a limited run of just 13 performances.

The Salon was a hugely popular production which originally played at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2009, it went on to play again 2011 and 2017. It also transferred over to Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre in 2018. Now the producers of The Salon – The Sequel! predict this new version to be a hair-raising success.

The first of the cast to be announced is radio and stage star, Leanne Campbell, Leanne reprises her role as Carol, manager at The Salon. Leanne has played the role of Carol in every mounting of the production and has made the role very much her own. A full supporting cast will be announced soon.

The now proud owner of The Salon, Carol has the world at her feet. With the salon’s beauty therapist Tia promoting the shop on her successful podcast, and her volatile workmate, Sheila, finally tackling her temper with anger-management classes, the salon has never been more popular. So, what could possibly go wrong? An unwanted pregnancy perhaps? The return on the local gangster? In fact, just about everything.

Leanne Campbell said “I had so much fun performing in the original versions of The Salon, and I am really excited to be returning to St Helens, this time in person, following my digital appearance in Panto, in this hilarious brand-new sequel, it’s even funnier than the first. If you loved it before, come back and find out what mishaps happen next and if it’s your first time, come and join in the fun and have a brilliant night out.”

The Salon – The Sequel! is written by Drew Quayle, produced by Regal Entertainments, and directed by Chantelle Nolan. The new show has been created to work as a standalone show, which means you don’t need to have seen the first show to fully enjoy and follow the story.

Drew Quayle added: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Theatre Royal St Helens and their wonderful team, the place where it all began, and the perfect venue for the debut of the sequel to The Salon.”

If you are looking for the perfect nails, a relaxing massage, or a perfect perm then there are plenty of places to go, but for added hilarity, jealousy, bitchiness and plenty of gossip then look no further than The Salon. Make an appointment and book your tickets now for The Salon – The Sequel!




