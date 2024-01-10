THE ROYALE FAMILY's Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston Come to the Shakespeare Playhouse Next Month

The event is on February 16
POPULAR
Stars of beloved British sit-com The Royale Family, Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnson, head to Shakespeare North Playhouse on February 16th to celebrate 40 years on screen together with An Audience with Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston.
Amongst the nation’s most cherished personalities, Ricky and Sue rose to stardom in the iconic soap opera Brookside before going on to become the beloved Jim and Barbara Royle in The Royle Family. Their hilarious performances as the Royles spanned over a decade, ensuring the show became (and remained) one of Britain’s most beloved comedies.
The iconic duo will take to the Cockpit Theatre stage for an evening of raucous laughter, sharing tales and memories from their years in show business in An Audience with Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston.
Priority on-sale tickets for An Audience with Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston go on sale Thursday 11th January at 2pm. Sign up to become a Click Here to access priority on-sale tickets and other benefits including discounted tickets, food and beverage offers and advanced season announcements.
General on- sale tickets for An Audience with Ricky Tomlinson & Sue Johnston go on sale Friday 12th January at 10am.
Videos
|The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
|Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
|In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
|Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
|The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
|Oh What a Lovely War
Garrick Theatre (2/20-2/21)
|The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
|Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You