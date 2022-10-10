THE ROYAL CHRISTMAS PUDDING Comes to The Story Museum Next Month

This Christmas, join The Story Museum for The Royal Christmas Pudding, a feast of story and song in the museum's magical studio theatre 'The Woodshed'.

For as long as anyone can remember, the Royal cook has made the Royal Christmas pudding, but now he's retired, his son has taken over the job. However, there's just one problem... he's hopeless at cooking! It's up to his sister to save the day, as together they set out to make the perfect pudding, save Christmas and make their wishes come true. Featuring traditional stories woven together with original songs and music, this festive treat promises to give even the hungriest of appetites a happily ever after.

The show is inspired by the dwindling tradition of 'Stir-Up-Sunday', originating in the Victorian era, where families gather to stir the Christmas pudding mix and make a wish. The Royal Christmas Pudding hopes to reintroduce children to this age-old tradition in a musical theatre spectacular where the Christmas pudding is the star. Before the show, families will get a chance to make their own Christmas wishes, by stirring a giant pudding mixture in the theatre foyer.

The Royal Christmas Pudding is written and directed by Renata Allen, with new music and songs from acclaimed children's musician David Gibb. Commenting on the inspiration behind the show, Gibb says:

"You'd be hard pushed to find a more welcoming and intimate musical theatre experience this Christmas. But most importantly, I hope that in a very small way, our show will help to restore a British festive tradition and, as result, lots more wishes will be coming true on Christmas Day 2022."