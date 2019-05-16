THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL â€“ LIVE Will Embark on UK Tour

THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL LIVE is the first ever live UK tour of the smash-hit BBC series and stars Shelia Ferguson, Bobby George, Paul Nicholas, Rosemary Shrager and Wayne Sleep.*

Over three hit TV series, famous senior citizens tried out retirement in India other countries around the world. From embarrassing etiquette failures in Japan, mastering the tango in Argentina, tackling overnight trains in Vietnam and enduring age defying treatments in Russia, they survived to tell the tales.... well nearly!

Rosemary Shrager said: "The experience of the trips I went on was quite simply life changing for me. They were exhilarating and I discovered so much about myself through getting to know some truly wonderful people of my age from totally different cultures. But what you saw on screen is only half the story - on this live tour we'll be letting you in on lots of secrets behind the filming and hilarious events the producers left out of the final edit."

Bobby said: "I'm really looking forward to The Real Marigold On Tour... at home!"

Now our VIP travellers are set to reveal hilarious insights from their global adventures in theatres across the UK, opening at Cheltenham Town Hall on October 16 (full tour dates attached).

Sheila Ferguson said: "After travelling around the world and experiencing so many different and exotic cultures with 'Marigold On Tour', then seeing the amazing affect it's had on everyone who saw the various episodes, it'll be my extreme pleasure to share more experiences around the country with live audiences."

Revealing behind-the-scene secrets and hilarious never-before-seen clips, the evening will be packed full of laughter, revelations and the odd personal anecdotes from their life both on and off the road.

* Please note not all artists will perform at every venue.

Sheila Ferguson

An American singer, songwriter, actress, and author, Sheila was the second longest-serving member of the 1970s American female soul music group The Three Degrees, singing lead vocals on most of the group's biggest hits, most notably "When Will I See You Again", which was a huge international success topping the UK Singles Chart. Following her departure from The Three Degrees in 1986, Ferguson went on to have her own solo singing career, touring internationally, making multiple TV appearances, and releasing a solo album titled A New Kind of Medicine. She has since forged a prolific stage and screen career in the UK, starring in numerous musicals, soul legend tours, and her own sitcom Land of Hope and Gloria. She is also the best-selling author of Soul Food: Classic Cuisine from the Deep South.

Bobby George

Bobby is a retired professional darts player. He is widely recognised as one of the game's biggest personalities, known for his flamboyant entrances in which the "King of Darts" makes his way to the stage bedecked in jewellery, wearing a crown and cloak and holding a candelabra to the Queen song We Are the Champions. Bobby won several leading darts tournaments, he won the News of the World Darts Championship twice and appeared in two BDO Darts World Championship finals and was the first full-time exhibition player. Since 1998, he has also worked for the BBC as a co-presenter and promoter of the game in their coverage of darts

tournaments.

Paul Nicholas

Paul is an actor and singer, producer and director. He started out with a pop career, but soon changed to musical theatre. He had the leading role of Claude in Hair before winning the title role in the original London production of Jesus Christ Superstar. He was also Danny to Elaine Paige's Sandy in Grease. He created the role of Rum Tum Tugger in the world premiere of Cats. On TV he starred in the 1983 BBC sitcom Just Good Friends, for which he is best known. The show won a BAFTA and Paul was also nominated for Best Comedy Performance. After the show ended, he returned to musical theatre and various other entertainment roles, including producing and directing. He was recently seen in EastEnders.

Rosemary Shrager

Rosenmary is a chef, best known for being an haute cuisine teacher on the reality television programme Ladette to Lady, and as a judge on Soapstar Superchef. She also appeared on the reality TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Other TV projects have included Kitchen Showdown with Rosemary Shrager, where she weaned unhealthy fast-food families onto nutritious cuisine.

Wayne Sleep OBE

Wayne is a celebrated dancer, choreographer, director and actor. At only 5' 2", he was the shortest male dancer admitted into the Royal Ballet School in 1966, but quickly rose to become a senior principal dancer performing globally. Because of his stature, many roles were created for him by noted choreographers. In 1973, Wayne established a world record by doing an entrechat-douze, a jump with 12 beats of the feet, on the TV show Record Breakers. Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted his Variations album as the second half of stage show Song and Dance for him. He then went on to create the role of Mr Mistoffelees in the world prerniere of Cats inther West End. In 2017 he appeared in The Real Full Monty, celebrating the original movies 20th anniversary and raising awareness for prostate and testicular cancer. In January 2018 Wayne entered the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, making the final and finishing in 5th place.

The Real Marigold Hotel Live is produced by ebp in association with Twofour Broadcast Limited.





