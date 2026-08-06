THE PLEASURES OF FANNY to Lead Brick Lane Music Hall's Autumn Season

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Brick Lane Music Hall has announced its 2026 autumn season, led by an original immersive murder mystery production. Opening this October, quirkily titled The Pleasures of Fanny invites audiences to solve a mischievous musical whodunnit, reflecting the venue's long-standing tradition of placing audiences at the heart of the action.

The autumn season also marks an exciting new chapter for Brick Lane Music Hall. Alongside the programme, the venue will introduce Sunday performances for the first time, launch a new website and refreshed branding, and unveil a new ticketing system as it begins the countdown to its 35th anniversary next year.

The autumn programme includes the return of the venue's much-loved Cockney Sing-Song, Rat Pack & Friends, Vincent's Variety Showcase and wartime celebration There'll Always Be An England, as well as family storytelling from Britain's Got Talent star Mama G and a special Country Superstars Line Dance-Along event.

Rooted in Britain's rich theatrical heritage, Music Hall combines live music, comedy and variety entertainment in an informal, audience-focused setting, where food, drink and participation have always been part of the experience. Brick Lane Music Hall remains the UK's only permanent venue dedicated exclusively to celebrating it year-round.

Leading the season is The Pleasures of Fanny... Set in the 1940s, the show is a play-within-a-play performed by the fictional Silvertown Lovies Amateur Group (affectionately known as The SLAGS). As the company present their latest musical comedy, a shocking murder throws the production into chaos, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Each performance unfolds differently as audiences are invited to question the suspects, piece together the clues and uncover the killer. Indeed, audiences become sleuths themselves, banding together from the comfort of their seats to test their theories, sift the evidence and decide who they believe is guilty.

The murder mystery marks a fresh direction for the venue while building on the audience interaction that has long been central to the Brick Lane Music Hall experience. The Pleasures of Fanny stars Brick Lane stalwarts Vincent Hayes MBE who founded the venue in 1992, pantomime dame regular Andrew Robley, Music Hall veteran Lucy Reed and resident choreographer Jack Pallister. Period dress for audiences is optional, but prizes are awarded for the best 1940s attire.

The autumn season also marks the next stage in Brick Lane Music Hall's evolution ahead of its 35th Anniversary next year, with the introduction of Sunday performances for the first time, reflecting changing audience habits and creating more opportunities for people to experience Brick Lane Music Hall's unique blend of live entertainment, dining and shared celebration.

Along with this comes a new website, refreshed branding, enhanced ticketing system and new creative partnerships all launching this autumn. This, together with the Autumn programme celebrates Britain's rich variety heritage while continuing to welcome new audiences to one of the country's oldest forms of popular entertainment.

Lucy Hayes, Executive Director of Brick Lane Music Hall, said, “When you step into our venue, you may think that you've wandered into a museum. However, Music Hall is a living, breathing art form. In a disconnected world, spaces of community are really important and Brick Lane Music Hall has always been rooted in bringing people together. We're incredibly excited about our upcoming Autumn season."

Zara Kattan, Artistic Director of Brick Lane Music Hall, says, “We're always looking for ways to add variety and introduce new audiences to music hall. We want to ensure that our programme reflects what is known and loved about the genre while updating it and embracing the future: I feel our 2026 autumn programme strikes this balance”

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