THE PIRATE QUEEN Raises Over £10,000 For Leukaemia UK

Tom Gribby chose Leukaemia UK as the beneficiary because someone close to him was affected by leukaemia.

In February 2020, theatre producer Tom Gribby brought together an impressive cast for The Pirate Queen production at the London Coliseum, helping raise more than £10,000 for Leukaemia UK.

Tom Gribby chose Leukaemia UK as the beneficiary of this production as it is a cause close to this heart, having experienced someone close to him being affected by leukaemia.

The score, by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, steeped in Irish traditions and powerful ballads, The Pirate Queen set the scene in 16th Century Ireland and starred an impressive cast which included Hannah Waddingham, Rachel Tucker, Jai McDowall & Matt Pagan to name but a few.

At the cheque presentation (pictured, right), Chris Corbin OBE, Chairman of Leukaemia UK Trustees and a Director of Corbin & King, said: "Leukaemia UK is honoured to be the beneficiary of this magnificent production of The Pirate Queen. We are grateful for this generous £10,058 donation, especially during this challenging time, which will help us continue to fund our vital research and care projects. We extend our gratitude to Tom Gribby and all those involved, this kind contribution will help us make a difference to those affected by leukaemia and other blood cancers."

Tom Gribby, theatre producer, (pictured, left) said, "I am delighted at the amount raised from the Pirate Queen UK Premiere concert earlier this year, to support and highlight the incredible work that Leukaemia UK do; a cause that is very close to my heart. My producing debut at the West End's largest theatre was no mean feat, and would not have at all been possible without the constant support of Claude-Michel and Alain, the creative team, cast and choir, musicians, technical team, Coliseum team, all at Leukaemia UK and, of course, the audience that made the atmosphere at the one night gala simply electric."

Little did we know back in February how our lives would be affected by COVID-19, with the lockdown and all of us having to adhere to social distancing guidelines to stay safe. As with many other industries, theatres have been affected by these guidelines and remain closed. This made the receipt of this £10,058 donation even more significant and humbling.

If you have been inspired by Tom's efforts, you are welcome to getting involved in supporting Leukaemia UK. You can donate, take part in an event or if you have a particular fundraising idea of initiative and want to speak about is, get in touch via leukaemiauk.org.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You