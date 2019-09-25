THE PERFECT COMPANION Comes to London Horror Festival

A modern re-telling of 'Dracula' comes to the London Horror Festival.

The Gothic Classic has been flung into a real time intimate 'drawing room' setting written by Olivier award winning and 'Top Boy' actor Alessandro Babalola.

This new play THE PERFECT COMPANION is heading to the Pleasance, London 17th - 19th October as part of the 2019 London Horror Festival.

In this psychological thriller, Bramstoker's novel is retold as a contemporary haunting tale of existential angst, nihilistic ambition, and toxic romance in the metropolis of London.... where everyone is lonely.

The play, which had its preview last Halloween at Anne of Cleeves House in Lewes, is produced by SISATA, a company that focus on adaptations of classic plays and novels.

Charmaine K Parkin (Artistic Director of SISATA), Ameila Gardham (Co-Director) and Alessandro have collaborated on many successful productions and most recently, prior to this, the SISATA tour of 'Othello' set in the 80s. This new interpretation of 'Dracula' is Alessandro's debut as a professional writer and his first full length play. Actor Frank Leon was also part of SISATA 2018 tour of 'Frankenstein'.

Charmaine: "We're thrilled to be bringing this new play to the Pleasance as part of the Horror Fest and share it with a London audience. This is a very immediate play addressing topical themes, challenging and experimental, in a traditional drawing room drama framework. The play is full of suspense, intrigue and a first class tribute to Gothic horror."

