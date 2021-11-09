THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Broadcast Live To Cinemas Around The World This December

The Royal Opera House's international Cinema Season will open on Thursday 9 December 2021 with Peter Wright's spectacular production of The Nutcracker. A festive favourite for the whole family, the production will be relayed live from 7:15 pm to over 700 cinemas in 12 countries around the world.

The Royal Ballet's production remains true to the spirit of the original Russian classic, featuring a mix of solo and ensemble pieces that showcase the Company at its best. Created in 1984, but substantially reworked since that date, it is a work of lasting magic - set to Tchaikovsky's irresistible score, and featuring sweeping snowscapes, magical stagecraft and a showstopping series of dances performed in the dream-like Land of Sweets.

The cinema relay features Akane Takada as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Cesar Corrales as her Prince; Isabella Gasparini as Clara; and Luca Acri as Hans Peter (the Nutcracker). Encore screenings will run from Sunday 12 December 2021.

The ROH cinema programme launched in 2008 and has, since then, brought world-class opera and ballet to audiences around the world. This year, 6 major works from our 2021/22 Season will be broadcast to cinemas around the world, offering audiences the best seat in the house for each performance, and including exclusive behind-the scenes footage, interviews and rehearsal insights. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet, said:

'It is a real joy to be opening the Royal Opera House Cinema Season with Peter Wright's timeless production of The Nutcracker. Christmas is such a special time and it's wonderful to share this festive production with our global audiences once again.'

The Royal Ballet Cinema Season will also include a Valentine's Day screening of Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, scheduled for Monday 14 February 2022, and repertory favourite Swan Lake, which will be broadcast to cinemas on Thursday 19 May 2022. For more information, and to book, please visit roh.org.uk/cinemas.