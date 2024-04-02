THE NOSE DIVE ASSEMBLY Comes To Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park From May 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Revel Puck Circus premiere their first new major production in three years on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, May – July 2024.

The multi-award-winning Revel Puck Circus are returning to their home turf of East London with their first new major production in three years. The Nose Dive Assembly will have its world premiere at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May, before touring to Gosport and Ventnor Fringe on the Isle of Wight during June and July.

This exciting new Big Top show, a co-commission with Ventnor Fringe, is the third and final instalment in the Revel Pucks' Risk Trilogy, exploring trust, daring and community with incredible skills and artists.

The Revel Pucks bring their quintessential immersive, joyous energy and high skill level to this brand-new circus show for family audiences. This high energy production is jampacked with large-scale contemporary circus including daring high wire walkers, teeterboarders and bespoke apparatus. The Nose Dive Assembly also features the only female Wheel of Death duo in the UK – a thrilling, huge rotating apparatus on which performers carry out incredible balancing acrobatic skills, and is a thrilling treat for audiences of all ages.

Anyone and everyone can enjoy the spectacle of the circus in the Revel Pucks' Big Top Tent, where they create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all. The Revel Pucks want everyone in the community to be able to enjoy high quality, unique entertainment with their creative, thrilling shows that are suitable for all. The Big Top bar is stocked with family favourites – and something stronger for the grown ups – and families can join The Revel Pucks in their atmospheric circus village before the show.

Lucy Babb, Crying Out Loud Programme Producer, commented, Crying Out Loud is delighted to be working in partnership with Revel Puck Circus in 2024, building on previous successful residencies in Derby, Leyton, Bristol and Brighton, to now activate a much loved English Heritage site (Fort Brockhurst) and build new partnerships between key national, regional, local organisations and communities. Forming a key part of the new Crying Out Loud programme in the Solent and wider south-west region, The Revel Puck Circus residencies in Ventnor and Gosport are a much needed first step towards the increased provision of high-quality performance, training and artist platforming/upskilling in the Solent region.

The Revel Pucks have swiftly become a staple of the East London cultural scene, creating unique entertainment for the community. The company is fresh off their shows at Paris' Cirque de Demain Festival, where they won the 2024 Prix Spécial du Jury and Trophée Bretange Circus, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and The Ruckus, bringing exceptional circus to communities across the country and East London.

The Nose Dive Assembly

Dates Thursday 16th May – Sunday 2nd June 2024

Location The Revel Puck Big Top, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Hopkins Field, E20 3AX

what3words: line.quench.valid

Partners Arts Council England and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Tickets https://www.revelpuckcircus.com//whats-on/the-nose-dive-assembly-queen-elizabeth-olympic-park

Dates Monday 24th June – Sunday 7th July 2024

Location The Revel Puck Big Top, Fort Brockhurst, Gunners Way, Gosport, PO12 4DS

Partners Arts Council England and Crying Out Loud

Tickets https://www.revelpuckcircus.com//whats-on/the-nose-dive-assembly-gosport

Dates Friday 19th July – Sunday 28th July 2024

Location The Revel Puck Big Top, Flowersbrook, Steephill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, PO38 1LF

Partners Ventnor Fringe, Arts Council England and Crying Out Loud

Tickets https://ventnorexchange.littleboxoffice.com/events/69698

Artistic Director Luke Hallgarten

Assistant Director Fiona Thornhill