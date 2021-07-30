THE NOBODIES Will Be Performed as Part of the Pleasance Festival in August

Part of the Pleasance's Edinburgh Fringe in London, and ahead of its tour of England and Malta, The Nobodies is a socio-political drama about three young people given a rare opportunity to fight to save their local NHS hospital from privatisation. When Healthcare Assistant Rhea, homeless university graduate Curtis, and local-lad Aaron suddenly become privy to information that they can use to save their hospital from closure, it starts a chain of events that puts them at the head of a revolution. Asking if the end justifies the means, where the lines are drawn, and what it takes to enact real change, The Nobodies is a new political drama that wades through the muddy moral grey areas, and prods at the centre ground in a polarised society.

Dates:

PLEASANCE FESTIVAL: Pleasance, Islington 17 - 28 August

Pleasance Online (Venue 117): 21 & 28 August

Tour 2 Sept - 30 Oct

PRESS NIGHT: Thursday 19th August, 6.30pm

Streaming performance: Saturday 21st August 7pm

A town is in turmoil. A hospital is closing. And an MP is dead on the train tracks... Accident? Or opportunity? As a dangerous decision triggers a wild chain of events, Rhea, Aaron and Curtis soon find themselves gathering power, influence and infamy - and inspiring a cohort of vigilante activists. What does it take to enact real change? And what would you sacrifice to keep it?

The Nobodies performed in early previews at VAULT Festival 2020 where it won the COMMON Award, and its regional tour in 2021 won it a Standing Ovation Award nomination from London Pub Theatres.

Writer Amy Guyer was named as one of the British writers to watch in Deadline's TV writers The British Invasion. She is currently writing for EastEnders for BBC1 and joined the writer's room for an original comedy-drama series produced by Leftbank Pictures. Amy is also writing original television projects for Wild Mercury, Tall Story, Red Productions, Studio Hamburg, The Forge and Two Rivers. In lockdown, Amy wrote the short play Out of Stock, starring Julie Hesmondhalgh, as part of Nottingham Playhouse's digital theatre commission Still Life.

Writer Amy Guyler said, "The Nobodies takes us on a thrilling journey with three characters who - initially, at least - just want to make the world a better place. They want to help their own community. I think we all know what that feels like in today's climate. I was tired of working class stories being doom, gloom and food banks. This is a new version of our story - a version where we win. ...Almost."

Chalk Line Theatre is a multi-award winning company based in Luton which tours nationally and internationally. They are Associate Artists at The Lion and Unicorn Theatre London, as well as a Graduate Emerging Company of The New Diorama Theatre London. Chalk Line's work is both thematically and visually ambitious, receiving great critical acclaim on their approach to contemporary theatre-making. As a company they look to experiment with form, by tackling socio-political subject matters in an innovative way that is ultimately challenging yet entertaining. Chalk Line's work is often the result of lots of research and development and periods of devising with playfulness at the heart of the company's approach. Their shows combine physical expression, ensemble narratives and intricately bold designs, and are often multi-disciplinary drawing from theatre, film, music and dance. Their previous shows include Testament (Edinburgh Festival Fringe) and outdoor show Lost For Words.

