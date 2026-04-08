THE NIGHT SKY SHOW Will Come to Bradford Live

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Audiences are invited to look up and experience The Night Sky Show – A Sky Full of Hope on Saturday 24 April 2027 at Bradford Live, where astronomer and author Adrian West will bring the cosmos to life.

Look up, and discover a universe bursting with possibility… The Night Sky Show – A Sky Full of Hope is a spectacular, inclusive journey with astronomer and author Adrian West.

Using 4K visuals, LED cinema screens, and cinematic fly-throughs, Adrian takes stargazers of all ages on a fast-paced adventure through the cosmos.

Following the success of The Night Sky Show, it blends science, imagination, pop culture, and storytelling. Explore celestial destinations, the age of dinosaurs, alien worlds, and humanity's future among the stars. Hope is threaded throughout, inspiring wonder and curiosity.