THE NAVY LARK Comes to the Epstein Theatre

The first ever stage version of the classic BBC radio comedy The Navy Lark sails into Liverpool to moor at The Epstein Theatre at 7.30pm on Monday 16 Match 2020, starring Dead Ringers impersonator and Band of Brothers actor James Hurn.

The BBC sitcom, which originally starred Ronnie Barker, Jon Pertwee, Leslie Phillips, Dennis Price and Stephen Murray ran for 244 episodes between 1959 and 1977.

James whose CV also includes BBC Radio 4's Looking for Oil Drum Lane and BBC1 drama Doctors can't wait to take part in the production. The Crown performer Richard Usher and Mark Earby, who appeared in West End play, Stones in His Pockets join James to re-create three classic episodes of the series.

Actor James Hurn said: "I am very excited to be part of this tour as I grew up listening to shows such as The Navy Lark and I am fulfilling one of the items on my bucket list by portraying wonderful actors like Leslie Phillips and Jon Pertwee."

Other venues on the tour include Romford's Brookside Theatre, Maidstone's Hazlitt Theatre, Birmingham's The Old Rep and London's Museum of Comedy.

The Navy Lark takes place at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre at 7.30pm on March 16. More details are at jameshurn.com

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk* or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

For more details check out www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You