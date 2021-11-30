THE MUSICAL THAT GOES RIGHT Concert is Coming to London

From the company behind the sold out 5 star success Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (London/Edinburgh 2018) and the powerhouse Little Shop of Horrors (Edinburgh 2017): this Christmas, Ethereal Theatre guarantees hit after musical hit in our brand new musical theatre concert.

First debuting at Brighton Open Air Theatre in 2020, Ethereal Theatre have revamped The Musical That Goes Right for a brand-new London run, featuring original choreography by 5 star director and choreographer Dana Hudson and original arrangements by Ben Christopher.

The troupe of players are putting on the musical theatre show of their lives, but it's not going to be as easy as Breaker thinks. With Hope trying to downplay her crush on him, Duke taking the spotlight and Nova caught in her own little world, this troupe of players are one step-ball-change away from a string of musical mishaps. Not even musical maestro Fortune can always keep the show on the road.

Featuring famous songs from Musical Theatre, punchy dance routines and a dose of light-hearted comedy - expect good tunes from your favourite musicals, such as Hamilton, RENT, Frozen, Chicago, The Wizard of Oz and much much more.

Recognised for its limitless variety of genres, Ethereal Theatre has mounted productions across almost all forms of theatre including: Musical Theatre, Shakespeare, Original Work and more. Founded in 2016, Co-Founders Dana Hudson and Marc Zayat began Ethereal Theatre as a means to fuel their creativity and produce dreams. Today, the company strives to produce creative work that has its fingertip on the cusp of contemporary theatre.

This show is one for any fan of musical theatre - and an alternative to Panto this Christmas, no tea, no shade, no pas de bourrée! So get ready for a musical theatre extravaganza that will have you dancing in your seats and humming along. It doesn't matter if things go right...or wrong, this will be a night we'll never forget.