THE MOUSETRAP Tours to Theatre Royal Brighton

Agatha Christie's legendary murder mystery, The Mousetrap heads to Theatre Royal Brighton this summer from Mon 1 - Sat 6 July. The show stars Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle, directed by Gareth Armstrong.

The unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery. Following a record breaking 60th anniversary debut tour in 2012, the timeless thriller The Mousetrap is back by popular demand in a new national tour which opened to critical and public acclaim. The production continues to travel the length and breadth of the country this year, giving audiences all across the UK the opportunity to discover theatre's best kept secret.

Gwyneth Strong will perform as Mrs Boyle, with further star casting to be announced. The cast also includes David Alcock (Mr Paravicini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Casewell).

Gwyneth Strong is best known for her role in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses in which she starred in the role of Cassandra. The role gained Gwyneth mainstream recognition and she appeared in the hit comedy show as well as several Christmas specials between 1989 and 2003. More recently, she joined the cast of EastEnders in the role of Geraldine Clough. Other television credits include The Great Train Robbery, Silent Witness, Casualty, Doctors and Murder in Suburbia. Gwyneth appeared in the UK tour of Our House, in which she played Kath Casey. Her stage credits also include Stand (Oxford Playhouse/Battersea Arts) Monkey Bars (Unicorn Theatre), A Round-Heeled Woman (Aldwych), When You Cure Me (Bush Theatre), Ancient Lights (Hampstead Theatre) and Care (Royal Court).

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has played ever since, continuing a record breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far. The beloved murder mystery returns to the road following the success of the first ever UK tour in 2012.

The Mousetrap continues its open ended run at St. Martin's Theatre, London.

