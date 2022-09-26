Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LOST SPELLS Comes to Watford Palace Theatre in 2023

The tour runs 28th March -  4th June 2023.

Sep. 26, 2022  

THE LOST SPELLS Comes to Watford Palace Theatre in 2023

Adapted from a book that was 'written to be read aloud', The Lost Spells is a creative response to the climate crisis summoning back what is often lost, inspiring audiences to care for the natural world and reminding them of the names of flora and fauna that are fading from our awareness. A fun, wild and boisterous adventure full of paw-tapping music and dancing, played live on-stage by actor-musicians, the show is a riot of colour and a new Alice in Wonderland, celebrating the magic, power and wonder of nature that could be just outside your window. The book is a kindred spirit to the international bestseller and multi-award winning The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

A girl with no name finds a magical book of spells that conjures up a wild world. Moths appear from nowhere; Owls light up the dark; a Red Fox leads the way down a rabbit hole to a brand-new wonderland. As she journeys through the wild world she learns the dandelion time, meets a boy who turns into a seal, flies with band of jackdaws and battles with conkers - on a quest to find that which was once lost.

Matt Borgatti, creative producer of Goblin Theatre said, "We're so excited to be bringing this magical book by Robert Macfarlane & Jackie Morris to life, in the form of a new musical. The words and illustrations have captured the imagination of a huge number of people, and working with an exciting creative team and co-producing venues, the show will be a totally unique experience full of fun, magic and incredible live music. It's all about a reconnection to the nature around us - be that in the city or the countryside, so that we can love and celebrate it, before it's lost forever. This feels especially timely to young people in the current climate."

Tour Dates

28 March - 8 April 2023 Watford Palace Theatre

20 Clarendon Rd, Watford WD17 1JZ

Mon-Sat various times 11am - 6pm, please see website

£10-18 | watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk | 01923 225 671

13 April - 7 May Polka Theatre

240 The Broadway

Wimbledon

London

SW19 1SB

Wed - Sun various times, please see website

£10 - 18 | polkatheatre.com | 02085434888

24 May - 4 June Theatre by the Lake

Lakeside

Keswick

CA12 5DJ

Mon - Sat various times, please see website

Tickets on Sale next month | theatrebythelake.com | 01768 774411

