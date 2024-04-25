THE LITTLE MERMAID and LITTLE RED Set For Bristol Old Vic's 2024 Christmas Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bristol Old Vic has announced its Christmas programme for 2024 – two new productions inspired by classic fairy tales. This Christmas, Bristol’s own Olivier Award-winning director Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman – Young Vic/West End/ Broadway) returns to Bristol Old Vic for a bold and breathtaking reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid. Packed full of joyful live music, songs, circus and a message of hope from writer Sonali Bhattacharyya, tickets go on general sale Thu 2 May, 10am.



The Little Mermaid might be different to the other sea creatures, but they’re her family and these waters are her home. So when the sea starts to get warmer - the kelp wilting, the coral fading - she realises she has to act. The mermaid vows to protect their home and it seems a caring young man trying to restore the coral reef is just the person to help.



But how much is she willing to sacrifice to find answers on land? Can the Sea Witch really be trusted to help? And what oily monsters lurk in the deep?



Dive into a magical underwater kingdom this Christmas and discover how no one is too small to make a big difference.



Award-winning writer Sonali Bhattacharyya (The Jungle Book – Chichester Festival Theatre, Arabian Nights – Bristol Old Vic, Chasing Hares – Young Vic) makes a welcome return to Bristol Old Vic for the next extraordinary chapter in its series of festive family productions. Designer Ruby Pugh (The Last of the Pelican Daughters – Complicité/ Wardrobe Ensemble; The Beekeeper of Aleppo – Nottingham Playhouse; Dinosaur World Live! – National Theatre, Olivier Award-winner) joins the team to create a magical design this Christmas with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Miranda said, “The Little Mermaid is a story I have always loved and have been dreaming of putting on the stage since I worked at Bristol Old Vic over 10 years ago. I am thrilled to return, alongside a brilliant creative team, and make the Little Mermaid the hero of her own story, giving her back her voice in this magical retelling.

I felt if The Little Mermaid was here with us now, she would be wanting to save the ocean and the planet – our home – from climate change and she would be asking for our help. In this version that is exactly what she’s doing, and we get to join her and her friends on an epic adventure full of danger, fun and love.”

Miranda Cromwell has directed for theatres including National Theatre, Manchester Royal Exchange, Nottingham Playhouse the Almeida, Talawa Theatre, Bush Theatre and Bristol Old Vic. Her awards include a Best Direction Olivier award for co-directing Death of Salesman in 2020 and a Black British Theatre Award for Best Director for and breathe…(Almeida theatre). Her recent directing credits include Mlima’s Tale (The Kiln), The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse), Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre/Royal Exchange Theatre) and Death of a Salesman on Broadway. Miranda began her career as Young Company Director for Bristol Old Vic for seven years where she championed access for all young people across the city. She was recently appointed new co-Artistic Director of Bristol School of Acting and is Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Continuing the Christmas programme in the Studio, Bristol Old Vic will present Little Red (& other winter tales) for younger audiences and their families. The theatre’s Engagement department have established a reputation for high quality, imaginative work for ages 3+ in the intimate setting of the Weston Studio. Little Red… joins a long line of previously acclaimed Studio Christmas productions including Four Seasons, Belle & Sebastien and Anansi’s Big Adventure.

The Bristol-based creative team is led by director Lisa Gregan (Orpheus & Eurydice) joined by writer-in-the-room Florence Espeut-Nickless, designer Edwina Bridgeman (Belle & Sebastien, Igloo) and composer Jack Orozco-Morrison (Orpheus & Eurydice, Baby Tales).

Bristol Old Vic is also searching for local actors to cast in the production and has just announced an open call out to ensure performers from across the region have the opportunity to audition. Details are available on the Bristol Old Vic website and auditions will take place on 16 & 17 May.

A red coat moves swiftly through the snow-covered woods, an important gift to deliver.

A pair of red shoes dance their way past, spinning, leaping unable to stop.

A flame flickers on Christmas Eve, bringing warmth and magic each time a match is struck.

Join Little Red in the deep dark woods for music adventure and overcoming the monsters. A story of remembering loved ones, dance-offs, and finding the heart of Christmas.

Director Lisa Gregan said, “Fairytales are timeless, with my daughter knowing just as many tales as my mum (her granny), so I am drawn to the stories of generational love in Little Red Riding Hood, the dancer keen to emulate the skills of their mum in ‘The Red Shoes’, and magic wishes in the face of adversity in ‘The Little Matchgirl’. All these tales are ripe for a retelling, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a brilliant creative team to realise this for Christmas”.

And to start 2025 with a bang, the funkiest, friendliest, all-inclusive New Year’s Eve House Party is back, Bristol Old Vic style – tickets on sale now.