THE LIST FESTIVAL AWARDS 2026 Winners Announced

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The winners of The List Festival Awards 2026 have been announced, celebrating artists and productions across Edinburgh's Art, Book, Film, International and Fringe festivals.

This year's recipients include artist Lee McCormack, author Alycia Pirmohamed, filmmakers Christopher Hampson and Oscar Sansom, Christiane Jatahy's A Trial – after An Enemy of the People, Sarah Hester Ross' Serving C*nt, Conk's Man Sings the Same Song Over and Over Again for an Hour, Ockham's Razor's Collaborator, Marc Brew's Boys Don't Dance and more.

The awards bring together artists, industry professionals and festival organizations to recognize work presented across Edinburgh during the August festival season.

Edinburgh Art Festival – Best Rising Scottish Artist

Lee McCormack – A Magic Lantern

McCormack received the award for A Magic Lantern at Craigmillar Now, her first solo exhibition. The Niddrie photographer and former community worker's photographs document domestic scenes and social action from the late 1970s through the early 2000s.

Edinburgh International Book Festival – Best Rising Scottish Author

Alycia Pirmohamed

Poet and Nan Shepherd Prize winner Alycia Pirmohamed was recognized ahead of her nonfiction debut Shorelines, which examines migration and the relationship between place and identity.

Edinburgh International Film Festival – Best Scottish Film

These Violent Delights – Christopher Hampson and Oscar Sansom

These Violent Delights, Scottish Ballet's screen reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, received the Best Scottish Film honor. The work combines choreography, costume and cinematography to retell the tragedy.

Edinburgh International Festival – Best International Show

A Trial – after An Enemy of the People – Christiane Jatahy

Christiane Jatahy's A Trial – after An Enemy of the People relocates themes from Ibsen's work to contemporary Brazil, examining authoritarianism, misinformation and public judgment through a combination of live performance, audience participation and filmed material.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best Cabaret Show

Sarah Hester Ross: Serving C*nt – Sarah Hester Ross

Cabaret artist Sarah Hester Ross took the honor for her one-woman show, combining original songs, vocals and comedy.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best Comedy Show

Man Sings the Same Song Over and Over Again for an Hour – Conk

Comedian Conk's deliberately literal experiment sees the performer spend an hour singing the same song repeatedly, transforming the premise into an absurdist comedy show.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best Dance, Circus & Physical Theatre Show

Collaborator – Ockham's Razor

Ockham's Razor Artistic Directors Alex and Charlotte created and perform the intimate physical duet, exploring the negotiations involved in making a decision, a work of art and a life together.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best Kids Show

Boys Don't Dance – Marc Brew

Disabled artist Marc Brew's dance theatre work draws on his own journey of defying expectations to pursue dance. The production combines movement, BMX and wheels, storytelling and an 80s soundtrack.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best LGBTQIA+ Show

Megasquirt: Fully Loaded – Megasquirt

Brooklyn experimental comedy music project Megasquirt received the LGBTQIA+ honor for its hybrid concert and sketch show.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Best Show From Adelaide

DUST – Charlaina Thompson

Charlaina Thompson's DUST tells a true story dedicated to servicemen, the seven men who died in the 1973 Lofthouse Colliery disaster and generations of miners.

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

Big Stuff – Baram and Snieckus

Canadian Second City comedy duo Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus received the International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize for Big Stuff, their blend of storytelling and improvisation exploring possessions and what people leave behind.

The International Fringe Encore Series provides selected emerging Fringe artists with opportunities for extended Off-Broadway runs at SoHo Playhouse in New York City.

Bragi Award

Common Tongue – JGProducing and Fraser Scott

The one-person show explores language, identity and their intersections in Scotland through the story of Bonnie, whose life has been shaped by the words used by and against her.

McTavish Award

Chris Forbes: Father Christmas – Brass Tacks Comedy and Chris Forbes

Scottish comedian Chris Forbes' personal stand-up show combines comedy and storytelling in an exploration of family, the festive season and a Christmas Day that changed everything.

“Deciding the winners for these awards from the shortlists we announced earlier this week was no mean task,” said The List editor Brian Donaldson. “But that's a good problem to have and another indication that this year's Edinburgh Festival has showcased a wealth of talent that we are very lucky to have performing on our doorstep.”

He added, “We're already looking forward to 2027 and wondering how this year can possibly be topped.”

The 2026 awards were hosted by W Edinburgh. This year's event also partnered with Edinburgh College, with students from its HND Visual Communication course individually designing the laurels presented to the winners.

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