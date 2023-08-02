THE LIGHTBULB PRINCESS Will Embark on UK Tour

The award-winning companies Tutti Frutti Productions and One Tenth Human have teamed up to premiere The Lightbulb Princess, a fun-filled, sparkling new extravaganza for children exploring the sensational science behind electricity.

A very unusual princess has an unexpected problem to solve. Without the twinkle of fairy lights, the holiday season could be cancelled! It’s up to our intrepid explorer, her family and the audience to illuminate the world again.

Researched with children and scientists in Morecambe Bay and Northumberland and featuring catchy original songs from Ziad Jabero and electrifying storytelling, The Lightbulb Princess will light up children’s imaginations and inspire them to learn more about the world around them.

The Lightbulb Princess is performed by Safia Bartley (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Sherman Theatre), Ciarán Walker (Pirates of Penzance, National Gilbert and Sullivan Festival) and Adrien Spencer (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK tour) and is directed by One Tenth Human’s artistic director Sarah Punshon (Arthur, Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Fringe First), with music from Ziad Jabero, movement from Stuart Bowden (The Jungle Book, Oldham Coliseum), with theatre design by Amanda Mascarenhas (Kerbs, Graeae and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Northern Stage) and additional design by Jerwood Resident Designer Delicia Sorhaindo (assistant designer on Night Nine at Leeds Playhouse).

Wendy Harris, Artistic Director of Tutti Frutti, said about the collaboration:

“It’s wonderful that we are working and collaborating with innovative company One Tenth Human. We are excited to combine our unique storytelling styles to create a fabulous show researched with and created for young audiences. We have bought together a brilliant team whose combined skills will be lighting up the eyes of children who see the show. With catchy music co-authored with children and a fun ensemble of actors, we can’t wait to tour this new show across the UK.”

One Tenth Human Artistic Director and show director Sarah Punshon said about the new production: “We’re really excited to be collaborating with Tutti Frutti on The Lightbulb Princess - and with such a wonderful creative team. We’ve had a brilliant time together during development, exploring electricity and writing songs with the bright sparks at primary schools in Morecambe Bay and Northumberland - who had loads of amazing creative ideas! Now we’re delighted to be getting ready to finish the show in Alnwick and share our story with audiences nationwide. We know from sharing early versions with school audiences that we’ve got the makings of a very heartwarming festive treat - with a fizz of excitement when our incredible Princess makes her appearance!”

Tutti Frutti Productions for over 30 years have created high-quality, inventive theatre performances for children aged 3+ and their families. From their base in Leeds, they produce a mix of delightful shows that are either brand-new stories or fresh adaptations of much-loved fairy tales and fables, which tour to schools and theatres around the UK, and internationally to the USA, Hong Kong and Singapore. As well as delivering arts engagement projects such as the Tutti Frutti Club in partnership with schools and libraries locally and online.

One Tenth Human have been developing engaging, entertaining and imaginative adventures with extraordinary artists, children and scientists since 2016. Their aim is to empower children about their own potential by creating shows where the audiences are the heroes of their adventures. Their work explodes the myth and expectations surrounding science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths (STEAM). Their productions have included Curious Investigators (commissioned by Big Imaginations), Cinderella: the AWESOME truth! (in collaboration with Polka Theatre) and Arthur (Edinburgh Fringe First Winner 2019).

The Lightbulb Princess will open at the Alnwick Playhouse from 28-30 September and then tour till 17 December including dates at London’s artsdepot (15 Oct) and Polka Theatre (8-12 Oct), The Carriageworks (30 Oct) in Leeds and Manchester’s Z-Arts (2 December).

Full of sparkle and songs, The Lightbulb Princess is suitable for everyone aged 4 and up.

For more information about The Lightbulb Princess visit Click Here

Tour Dates

28 Sep 2023 - 30 Sep - Alnwick Playhouse, Alnwick

14 Oct 2023 - Gulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury

15 Oct 2023 – artsdepot, London

17 Oct 2023 - Jarrow Focus Library, South Tyneside

28 Oct 2023 - The Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea

30 Oct 2023 - The Carriageworks, Leeds

31 Oct 2023 - Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm

1 Nov 2023 - Darlington Libraires, Darlington

8-12 Nov 2023 - Polka Theatre, London (Various times)

18 Nov 2023 - Junction Goole

19 Nov 2023 - Lakeside Arts, University of Nottingham, Nottingham

25 Nov 2023 - Half Moon Theatre, London

2 Dec 2023 - Z-Arts, Manchester

3 Dec 2023 - Bolton Library, Bolton

8 Dec 2023 -15 Dec - Pegasus Theatre, Oxford

17 Dec 2023 – Otley Courthouse