THE LAVENDER HILL MOB to Kick Off 2023 Leg of UK Tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre

The tour will visit Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards will continue their comedy caper in 2023! The critically acclaimed world premiere stage adaptation of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob will kick off the 2023 leg of its UK tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre on 10 January, before visiting Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro.

Based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Olivier-nominated playwright Phil Porter and directed by Tony and Olivier-nominated Jeremy Sams, this play tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It's a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they'd have to be fools to mess it up ...

Featuring Miles Jupp (A Very British Scandal, Mock The Week, and Why Didn't They Ask Evans) as 'Holland', and Justin Edwards (The Thick of It, 1917 and The Ferryman) as 'Pendlebury', The Lavender Hill Mob also stars Guy Burgess as 'Farrow', Tessa Churchard as 'Lady Agnes', John Dougall as 'Sir Horace', Tim Sutton as 'Sammy', Victoria Blunt as 'Audrey', Aamira Challenger as 'Fernanda', with Steven Rostance, Sharon Adugna and Phil Wilcocks completing the company.

The much-loved film was released in 1951, directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway and Sid James, as well as Audrey Hepburn in one of her earliest screen appearances. It was ranked by the BFI as one of the greatest British Films of all time and was restored and re-released in UK cinemas in 2011 for its sixtieth anniversary.

The Lavender Hill Mob is directed by Jeremy Sams; with design by Francis O'Connor and with Louise Shephard as associate director. Illusions and Music is by Tim Sutton; and Ginny Schiller CDG is casting director. It is produced by Patrick Myles, David Luff and ACT Productions, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions and Weird Sisters Productions.




Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex Photo
Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex
On Thursday 2 December, Mercury Theatre in Colchester livestreamed their pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, to 30 hospices, care homes and hospitals across Essex. The theatre were keen to make sure that those who would not be able to attend in person were able to watch the show from the comfort of their own space. Organisations taking part included: St Helena's Hospice, Little Havens Hospice and Colchester General Hospital.
Roustabout Theatres Adaptation of Michael Foremans DINOSAURS AND ALL THAT RUBBISH Will Emb Photo
Roustabout Theatre's Adaptation of Michael Foreman's DINOSAURS AND ALL THAT RUBBISH Will Embark on Tour in 2023
One man's passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins. Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth. Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs when Roustabout Theatre's adaptation of Michael Foreman's classic children's book, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, heads back on tour in 2023. 
GOLDBERG VARIATIONS Comes to Leeds in March 2023 Photo
GOLDBERG VARIATIONS Comes to Leeds in March 2023
As part of their spring 2023 tour Sweden's Andersson Dance and Scottish Ensemble bring Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to Leeds for the first time on Thursday 9 March. 
GABRIELLE Will Return to Parr Hall in November 2023 Photo
GABRIELLE Will Return to Parr Hall in November 2023
Gabrielle has announced further extra dates due to demand in Bath and Warrington for her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023. The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit #1 single 'Dreams' and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include 'Rise', 'Out Of Reach' and 'Sunshine'.

December 13, 2022

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

