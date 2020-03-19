THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH Remaining Tour Dates Are Cancelled

The remaining dates on the tour of The Last Quiz Night on Earth have been cancelled.

Read the full statement below:

Due to the developing outbreak of the Coronavirus, and in line with Government advice, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining tour dates of our production of The Last Quiz Night on Earth in order to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our audiences, artists and the wider community.

Ticket-holders should contact individual venues for details of their refund policies. However, we strongly urge our audiences to support their local arts organisations at this difficult time by taking the option to donate or defer their ticket income if they are able to do so. This will significantly mitigate the impact of these unprecedented closures.

Box of Tricks recognises our duty of care to freelance artists and is committed to supporting the cast and company of The Last Quiz Night on Earth following this cancellation. The fees of all freelance artists will be paid in full to the end of their agreements in order to minimise the impact of the uncertain times ahead.

As a small company that receives no core funding, we're financially exposed as we head into this period of uncertainty. Box of Tricks is a charity and any donation - however big or small - will help us weather this storm and come out thriving on the other side. These are difficult times for all of us, but if you're in a position to help, please donate now at boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk/support-us/.

Like everyone in the sector, we head into unchartered waters. Over the last 24 hours, we've been overwhelmed by offers of support and the industry-wide solidarity in these extraordinary times. Together we're stronger and rallying around each other is going to be the only way for us to emerge from this crisis with our sector intact. We are looking at ways we can best support our community and would love to hear from others who are looking to do the same.

Finally, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our cast and creatives, partners, audiences and funders who have supported the tour of The Last Quiz Night on Earth by Alison Carr. The irony of cancelling a pre-apocalyptic comedy in the current climate is not lost upon us. However, this is not the end. We'll be back and look forward to sharing Alison's wonderful show with audiences again in the near future.

Until then, stay safe. Look after yourselves, look after each other and wash your hands.

Thank you for your ongoing support in these dark days.





